ISL 2017-18: पिछले साल के चैंपियन एटीके ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-2 से ड्रॉ पर रोका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:18 AM IST
ISL 2017-18: ATK hold Kerala Blasters to 2-2 draw
एटीके
इंडियन सुपर लीग (आईएसएल) के चौथे सीजन में कोलकाता के साल्ट लेक स्टेडियम में खेले गए मुकाबले में पिछले साल के चैंपियन एटीके ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 2-2 से ड्रॉ पर रोक दिया। इसके साथ ही केरला ने मैजूदा विजेता एटीए को ड्रॉ पर रोकर करारा झटका दिया है। एटीके के अंतिरम कोच एशेल वेस्टवुड ने टेडी शेरिंघम के जाने के बाद जब से कार्यभार संभाला है तब से वह अपने सभी चारों मैच हार गई है।

साल्ट लेक स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में एटीके की ओर से रेयान टेलर ने 38वें और टॉम थोर्प ने 75वें मिनट में गोल दागा। केरला ब्लास्टर्स की ओर से गुडजॉन ने 33वें और बेरवातोव ने 55वें मिनट में अपनी टीम के लिए गोल किए। इसके साथ ही केरला की टीम 15 मैचों में 22 अंकों के साथ पांचवें स्थान पर आ गई है। उसे आगे तीन मैच और खेलने हैं। 

बता दें कि डेविड जेम्स ने सीजन के मध्य में टीम का कार्यभार संभाला है। टीम ने आखिरी के आठ मैचों में 15 अंक हासिल किए हैं। पूर्व कोच रेने मेयुलेंस्टीन के मार्गदर्शन में केरला ने अपने पहले सात मैचों में सात अंक लिए थे।

एटीके के 14 मैचों से 13 अंक हैं और वो आठवें स्थान पर मौजूद हैं। केरला ब्लास्टर्स टीम के पास आंकड़ों के लिहाज से अभी भी शीर्ष-4 में जाने का मौका है। यदि टीम अपने बाकी के बचे सभी मैच जीतती है तो ऐसे में उनकी शीर्ष-4 में जाने की संभावना होगी।
