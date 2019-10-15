शहर चुनें

बांग्लादेश को हराकर भारत ने जीता सैफ अंडर-15 महिला फुटबॉल चैंपियनशिप का खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 11:00 PM IST
भारतीय अंडर-15 फुटबॉल टीम
भारतीय अंडर-15 फुटबॉल टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारतीय महिला फुटबॉल टीम ने मंगलवार को बांग्लादेश को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 5-3 से हराकर सैफ अंडर-15 महिला फुटबाल चैंपियनशिप का खिताब अपने नाम किया।
दोनों टीमें नियमित समय में गोल नहीं कर पाई। भारतीय टीम ने शुरू से आक्रामक रवैया अपनाया जबकि बांग्लादेश ने जवाबी हमले किए लेकिन कोई भी गोल करने में सफल नहीं हो पाई। 

पेनल्टी शूटआउट में भारतीय गोलकीपर आद्रिजा सरखेल ने बांग्लादेश का पहला शॉट बचा दिया। भारतीय कप्तान शिल्की देवी ने अंतिम पेनल्टी पर गोल करके भारत को जीत दिलाई।

इससे पहले सोमवार को भारतीय अंडर-15 महिला फुटबॉल टीम को सैफ चैंपियनशिप के आखिरी लीग मुकाबले में बांग्लादेश ने 1-1 की बराबरी पर रोक दिया था।
saff u15 women's championship 2019 india vs bangladesh सैफ अंडर-15 महिला फुटबाल चैंपियनशिप
