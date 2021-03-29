बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Indian football star captain Sunil Chhetri recovers from Corona infection

भारतीय फुटबॉल के स्टार कप्तान सुनील छेत्री कोरोना संक्रमण से उबरे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Mon, 29 Mar 2021 12:21 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सुनील छेत्री
सुनील छेत्री
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के करिश्माई कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने कहा कि वह कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से पूरी तरह से उबर गए हैं। कोविड-19 की चपेट में आने के कारण वह ओमान और यूएई के खिलाफ मैत्री मैचों के लिए दुबई दौरे पर गई टीम का हिस्सा नहीं बने थे।
विज्ञापन


छेत्री ने ट्वीट किया,‘ जांच के बाद बाहर निकलने की मंजूरी मिल गई और मैदान पर फिर से उतरने को लेकर काफी खुश हूं। मैं उन सभी संदेशों के लिए आभारी हूं, जिसमें मुझे शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की गई थी। मैं चाहता हूं कि हर व्यक्ति सुरक्षित रहे और हर समय मास्क लगाए रहे।’


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports football national covid 19 coronavirus sunil chhetri
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भुवनेश्वर कुमार
Cricket News

जीत के हीरो: फाइनल में गरजे ये छह भारतीय योद्धा, वनडे सीरीज में अंग्रेजों को चटाई धूल

28 मार्च 2021

दिल्ली राष्ट्रीय राजधानी राज्य क्षेत्र शासन (संशोधन) विधेयक 2021
Education

एनसीटी बिल 2021: क्या है यह संशोधित कानून, इससे क्या-क्या बदलेगा और क्यों है विवाद?

28 मार्च 2021

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना संक्रमण दर सबसे ज्यादा: सीएम ठाकरे ने दिए लॉकडाउन की तैयारी के निर्देश

28 मार्च 2021

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

VIDEO: दो आसान कैच टपकाने वाले हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई ऐसी छलांग कि दुनिया देखती रह गई

28 मार्च 2021

ऐश्वर्या, काजोल और प्रियंका
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की पांच सबसे अमीर अभिनेत्रियां, आखिरी वाली की दौलत जानकर पैरों तले खिसक जाएगी जमीन

28 मार्च 2021

बेटियों संग सैफई जाते हुए अखिलेश यादव
Etawah

रोडवेज बस से बेटियों संग होली मनाने सैफई पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव, बोले 2022 में चलवाएंगे वर्ल्ड क्लास बस

28 मार्च 2021

गोताखोर के हाथ लगे सुराग
India News

मनसुख हिरेन मौत मामला: वाजे को लेकर मीठी नदी पहुंची एनआईए, हाथ लगे कई अहम सुराग

28 मार्च 2021

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सियासी संग्राम: महाराष्ट्र की गठबंधन सरकार में सेंध! शाह और पवार की मुलाकात से बढ़ा सस्पेंस

28 मार्च 2021

rohit-dhawan and sachin-sourav
Cricket News

रोहित-धवन का कमाल: गिलक्रिस्ट-हेडन की जोड़ी का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, सचिन-गांगुली के क्लब में शामिल

28 मार्च 2021

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

शाह का बड़ा दावा: बंगाल में पहले चरण की 30 में से 26 सीटों पर खिलेगा कमल, ममता ने किया खारिज

28 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X