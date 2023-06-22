IND vs PAK: 'जरूरत पड़ी तो भारत के लिए फिर ऐसा करूंगा', पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच में बवाल के बाद बोले भारतीय कोच

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. 🇮🇳💙🇭🇷— Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) June 22, 2023
You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions. pic.twitter.com/Jgps3hrmDP
Stimac in Action 😅 #indianfootball #SAFF2023 #SAFFChampionship #INDvsPAK #INDPAK full vedio :https://t.co/K1LFpPptfW pic.twitter.com/eV1MYgcgte— Karthik ks (@RudraTrilochan) June 21, 2023
