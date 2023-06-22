Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Football ›   India football Head Coach Igor Stimac statement On Getting Sent Off vs Pakistan; IND vs PAK SAFF Cup

IND vs PAK: 'जरूरत पड़ी तो भारत के लिए फिर ऐसा करूंगा', पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच में बवाल के बाद बोले भारतीय कोच

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2023 05:09 PM IST
सार

रेफरी ने भारतीय कोच को रेड कार्ड दिखाकर स्टेडियम से बाहर जाने को कहा। अब मैच के एक दिन बाद इगोर स्टिमैक ने ट्वीट कर घटना पर अपनी राय व्यक्त की है। 

India football Head Coach Igor Stimac statement On Getting Sent Off vs Pakistan; IND vs PAK SAFF Cup
रेफरी ने भारतीय कोच को रेड कार्ड दिखाया था - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच बुधवार को खेले गए सैफ चैंपियनशिप के मुकाबले में जमकर बवाल हुआ। पाकिस्तानी फुटबॉलर्स भारतीय कोच इगोर स्टिमैक से भिड़ गए। इसके बाद इस बवाल में भारतीय प्लेयर्स भी घुस गए और मैच काफी देर तक रुका रहा। बाद में रेफरी ने भारतीय कोच को रेड कार्ड दिखाकर स्टेडियम से बाहर जाने को कहा। अब मैच के एक दिन बाद इगोर स्टिमैक ने ट्वीट कर घटना पर अपनी राय व्यक्त की है। 

स्टिमैक ने लिखा- फुटबॉल पूरी तरह से जुनून पर आधारित है। खासकर जब आप अपने देश की रक्षा करते हैं। आप मेरे कल (बुधवार) के कार्यों के लिए मुझसे नफरत या प्यार कर सकते हैं, लेकिन मैं एक योद्धा हूं और अनुचित फैसलों के खिलाफ पिच पर अपने खिलाड़ियों की रक्षा करने के लिए जरूरत पड़ने पर मैं इसे फिर से करूंगा।

दरअसल, मैच में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 4-0 से करारी शिकस्त दी। मैच में तीन गोल (10वें, 16वें, 73वें मिनट) कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने दागे, वहीं एक गोल उदंता सिंह ने 81वें मिनट में किया। भारत के लगातार हमले से पाकिस्तान खिलाड़ी मैदान पर घबरा गए। उन्हें समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि वह क्या करें। इसी बीच वह अपना आपा खो बैठे और भारतीय कोच इगोर स्टिमैक से बहस करने लगे।

Pakistan players pushed him': India coach on Stimac red card, headbutt incident | Football News - Hindustan Times

क्या है पूरा मामला?
दरअसल, भारतीय कोच के पास जब गेंद गई तो वह उसे पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी से दूर कर रहे थे। इतने में पाकिस्तान के अब्दुल्ला इकबाल आपा खो बैठे और स्टिमैक से बहस करने लगे। देखते-देखते कई पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों ने स्टिमैक को घेर लिया। इतना ही नहीं खिलाड़ियों के पाकिस्तान के मुख्य कोच शहजाद अनवर भी भारतीय कोच से बहस करने लगे।

रेफरी ने कड़ा फैसले लेते हुए भारतीय कोच स्टिमैक को रेड कार्ड दिखा दिया और उन्हें मैच से बाहर कर दिया। स्टिमैक पाकिस्तानी टीम को थ्रो देने के फैसले से निराश था। उन्हें लगा कि राइट बैक प्रीतम कोटाल फाउल हुए थे। स्टिमैक के साथ-साथ पाकिस्तान कोच को भी दंडित किया गया। उन्हें यलो कार्ड दिखाया गया। यह उनके लिए आखिरी चेतावनी थी।
