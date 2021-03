आई लीग: गोकुलम केरल ने पहली बार जीता खिताब, फाइनल में ट्राउ को 4-1 से हराया

CHAMPIONS! @GokulamKeralaFC become the 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐚 to lift the #HeroILeague Trophy! 👏👏👏 𝙷𝙸𝚂𝚃𝙾𝚁𝙸𝙲! #ILeagueDDay 💥 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yv3giqnz7D

🏆 Men's team win the Durand Cup in 2019

🏆 Women's team win the IWL in 2020

🏆 Men's team win the I-League in 2021@GokulamKeralaFC are doing this right 👊 pic.twitter.com/ozu4AghmSB