आई लीग: ईस्ट बंगाल ने इंडियन एरोज को हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 08:36 AM IST
ईस्ट बंगाल
ईस्ट बंगाल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ईस्ट बंगाल ने सोमवार को आईलीग फुटबॉल मुकाबले में इंडियन एरोज को 3-1 से हरा दिया। ईस्ट बंगाल ने इसके साथ ही मौजूदा टूर्नामेंट में एरोज के खिलाफ मिली हार का बदला भी चुकता कर दिया। ईस्ट बंगाल की ओर से जेमी कोलाडो (पांचवें मिनट), अशीर अख्तर (62वें मिनट) और लालरिंडिका राल्टे (67वें मिनट) ने गोल दागे। एरोज की ओर से एकमात्र गोल 54वें मिनट में विक्रम प्रताप सिंह ने किया। इस मैच के साथ कूपरेज मैदान पर तीन साल बाद आईलीग मुकाबला खेला गया। दोनों टीमों के बीच हुए पिछले मुकाबले में एरोज ने ईस्ट बंगाल को 1-0 से हराया था।
i league i league teams east bengal fc indian arrows vs east bengal indian arrows fc
