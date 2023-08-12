Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Harry Kane Joins Bayern Munich in search for Champions League Trophies; Leaves Tottenham Hotspur after 19 year

Harry Kane: इंग्लिश कप्तान हैरी केन ने बायर्न म्यूनिख के साथ करार किया, चार साल में कमाएंगे 909 करोड़ रुपये

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sat, 12 Aug 2023 03:54 PM IST
हैरी ने बायर्न म्यूनिख के एक परफेक्ट स्ट्राइकर के तलाश को पूरा कर दिया है, जो रॉबर्त लेवानदॉस्की के जाने के बाद से खाली था। बायर्न 2019-20 सीजन के बाद से चैंपियंस लीग खिताब नहीं जीत पाया है।

Harry Kane Joins Bayern Munich in search for Champions League Trophies; Leaves Tottenham Hotspur after 19 year
हैरी केन ने बायर्न म्यूनिख टीम को जॉइन किया है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

इंग्लैंड के कप्तान हैरी केन ने जर्मन फुटबॉल क्लब बायर्न म्यूनिख के साथ करार किया है। उन्होंने इंग्लिश क्लब टोटेनहम हॉट्सपर के साथ 19 साल का साथ छोड़ दिया है। टॉटेनहम के लिए हैरी केन ने 2009 में खेलना शुरू किया था और इस सीजन तक साथ रहे। इस क्लब के लिए उन्होंने 430 मैचों में 280 गोल किए और 64 असिस्ट किए।


अब हैरी बायर्न म्यूनिख के लिए खेलते दिखेंगे। उन्होंने जर्मन क्लब के साथ चार साल का करार किया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, हैरी को साइन करने के लिए बायर्न म्यूनिख ने टॉटनहम को 86.4 मिलियन यूरोज यानी 785 करोड़ रुपये मिले हैं। इसके अलावा बायर्न की टीम टोटेनहम को 20 मिलियन यूरोज यानी 181 करोड़ रुपये और देगी। 

बायर्न में इतना कमाएंगे हैरी केन

Tottenham's Harry Kane hopes to strike league blow FA Cup | Daily Mail Online

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, हैरी की बायर्न में खेलने की फीस यानी उनकी सैलरी प्रति साल 25 मिलियन यूरोज यानी 227 करोड़ रुपये होगी। इस लिहाज से अगर वह कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पूरा करते हैं यानी बायर्न के लिए चार साल खेलते हैं तो उन्हें कुल 909 करोड़ रुपये मिलेंगे। यानी हैरी बायर्न में प्रति सप्ताह 436 लाख रुपये कमाएंगे। यह इस सीजन के सबसे बड़े ट्रांसफर में से एक है। हैरी ने बायर्न म्यूनिख के एक परफेक्ट स्ट्राइकर के तलाश को पूरा कर दिया है, जो रॉबर्त लेवानदॉस्की के जाने के बाद से खाली था। बायर्न 2019-20 सीजन के बाद से चैंपियंस लीग खिताब नहीं जीत पाया है। हैरी से टीम को यूएफा चैंपियंस लीग खिताब जिताने की उम्मीद की जा रही है। हैरी ने टोटेनहम को लेकर एक इमोशनल पोस्ट किया है।

2004 में टोटेनहम से जुड़े थे हैरी केन

Antonio Conte overhaul springs Harry Kane contract change, with Tottenham sensing time to strike

30 साल के हैरी टोटेनहम से 2004 में ही जुड़े थे, लेकिन सीनियर टीम के लिए उन्होंने 2009 से खेलना शुरू किया था। एक वीडियो मैसेज में हैरी कहते हैं- इसे हम गुडबाय नहीं कह सकते, क्योंकि हमें पता नहीं कि भविष्य किसको कहां लाकर खड़ा करता है। भविष्य में चीजें कैसी रहेंगी, लेकिन टोटेनहम के फैंस और लोगों को धन्यवाद। मैं आपसे जल्द मिलूंगा। बायर्न म्यूनिख ने हैरी के साथ तस्वीर साझा की है। मेडिकल एग्जामिनेशन के लिए हैरी शुक्रवार के म्यूनिख पहुंचे थे। वह बायर्न म्यूनिख और लीपजिग के बीच जर्मन सुपर कप मैच के दौरान फैंस के सामने प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। 

हैरी ने कहा- मेरे मन अभी काफी भावुक है और मन में कई तरह की भावनाएं हैं। उस क्लब को छोड़ना जहां मैंने अपने जीवन के लगभग 20 साल गुजारे हैं, जब मैं 11 साल का बच्चा था और अब मैं 30 साल का हूं, उस क्लब को छोड़कर मैं काफी दुखी हूं। हालांकि, मुझे लगा कि अब इस क्लब को छोड़ने का सही समय है। मैं अगले सीजन में भविष्य को लेकर कई अनसुलझी पहेलियों के साथ नहीं जाना चाहता था। हैरी टोटेनहम हॉट्सपर के लिए दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा प्रीमियर लीग गोल करने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं। उन्होंने प्रीमियर लीग में टोटेनहम के लिए 320 मैचों में 213 गोल किए, जो कि पहले स्थान पर मौजूद एलन शीयरर से 47 गोल पीछे रहे। 

हैरी केन की फीस सभी बुंदेसलीगा के ट्रांसफर फीस रिकॉर्ड को पीछे छोड़ सकता है। हैरी बायर्न द्वारा 2019 में एटलेटिको मैड्रिड से साइन किए गए लुकस हर्नांडीज के ट्रांसफर फीस को पीछे छोड़ देंगे। बायर्न म्यूनिख फुटबॉल क्लब के अध्यक्ष हर्बर्ट हेनर ने कहा कि हैरी केन हमारी टीम और पूरे बुंदेसलीगा (जर्मन फुटबॉल लीग) के लिए बेहद महत्वपूर्ण साबित होंगे। हम उनके जैसे स्टार के आने से काफी खुश हैं।

टोटेनहम को चैंपियंस लीग का खिताब नहीं जिता सके हैरी

हैरी टोटेनहम हॉट्सपर के कप्तान होने के साथ-साथ महत्वपूर्ण स्ट्राइकर भी थे। हालांकि, वह कभी इस टीम को न तो प्रीमियर लीग और न ही चैंपियंस लीग का खिताब जिता सके। टोटेनहम में रहने के दौरान ही वह कई और टीमों के लिए लोन डील पर भी खेल चुके हैं। इनमें लेटन ओरिएंट (2011), मिलवॉल एफसी (2012), नॉर्विच सिटी (2012-13), लीस्टर सिटी (2013) शामिल हैं। मिलवॉल के लिए हैरी केन ने 27 मैचों में नौ गोल, लेटन ओरिएंट के लिए 18 मैचों में पांच गोल और लीस्टर सिटी के लिए 15 मैचों में दो गोल किए, जबकि नॉर्विच सिटी के लिए पांच मैचों में कोई गोल नहीं दाग सके। 

How Harry Kane scored 100 Premier League goals and became the second fastest player to achieve milestone

बायर्न को सातवीं बार चैंपियंस लीग खिताब जिताने का लक्ष्य

यूएफा चैंपियंस लीग में भी हैरी केन का रिकॉर्ड शानदार रहा है। उन्होंने इस प्रतियोगिता में 32 मैचों में 21 गोल किए हैं, जबकि पांच असिस्ट रहा है। इसके अलावा वह इंग्लैंड के लिए 84 मैच खेल चुके हैं। उन्होंने 2015 में 21 साल की उम्र में इंग्लैंड के लिए डेब्यू किया था। 84 मैचों में वह 58 गोल दाग चुके हैं, जो कि सबसे ज्यादा है। पिछले साल हुए वर्ल्ड कप में हैरी केन ने इंग्लैंड के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने के मामले में वेन रूनी को पीछे छोड़ा था।

फीफा वर्ल्ड कप में हैरी ने 11 मैचों में आठ गोल किए हैं। हैरी केन के लिए बायर्न म्यूनिख टीम में सबसे बड़ी चुनौती लेवानदॉस्की के जगह को भरने की होगी और टीम को 2019-20 सीजन के बाद पहली बार चैंपियन बनाने पर होगी। बायर्न की टीम ने छह बार चैंपियंस लीग (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020) का खिताब जीता है, जबकि पांच बार रनर-अप रही है। 
