Harry Kane: इंग्लिश कप्तान हैरी केन ने बायर्न म्यूनिख के साथ करार किया, चार साल में कमाएंगे 909 करोड़ रुपये

🤝 @HKane ist #FCBayern-Spieler! 🔴⚪ #ServusHarry— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 12, 2023
Zur Meldung: https://t.co/YF4StwsNUV pic.twitter.com/e32HgrRdpY
Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023
