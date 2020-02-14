IWL: गोकुलम केरल ने जीता महिला फुटबॉल लीग का खिताब

⚡️💥CHAAAAMPIIIIOOOONNSSSS! pic.twitter.com/GFjxAA6Gtl— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) February 14, 2020
🏆That feeling when you’ve added yet another silverware! 💥🏆#HeroIWLChampions #GKFC #Malabarians #ChampionsOfIndia pic.twitter.com/497jpKvkhZ— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) February 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
वॉको इंडिया किक बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप में कुल्लू के दो खिलाड़ियों ने देश के लिए मेडल जीते हैं। पर्व पठानिया ने स्वर्ण और प्रतीक शिंदे ने रजत पदक जीतकर नाम चमकाया।
14 फरवरी 2020