Gokulam Kerala FC crowned new IWL champions after thrilling finale

IWL: गोकुलम केरल ने जीता महिला फुटबॉल लीग का खिताब

14 Feb 2020
गोकुलम केरल एफसी
गोकुलम केरल एफसी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गोकुलम केरल एफसी ने शुक्रवार को क्रिफ्सा एफसी मणीपुर को रोमंचक मुकाबले में 3-2 से हराकर हीरो इंडियन महिला फुटबॉल लीग का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है।
खिताबी मुकाबले  में गोकुलम केरल की तरफ से परमेश्वरी देवी ने पहला गोल किया। इसके अलावा कमला देवी ने 25वें और सवित्रा भंडारी ने 87वें मिनट में गोल दागे।
 

 
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

