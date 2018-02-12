अपना शहर चुनें

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी की लगातार चौथी हार, एफसी पुणे ने मेजबान टीम को उसी के घर में दी मात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 07:59 AM IST
आईएसएल (इंडियन सुपर लीग) सीजन-4 में रविवार को मेजबान एफसी पुणे सिटी ने मुंबई सिटी एफसी को मुकाबले में 2-0 से हराया। इस मैच में पुणे सिटी के लिए डियागो कार्लोस ने 18वें मिनट में गोल कर अपनी टीम को शुरुआती बढ़त दिलाई, जबकि मार्सेलो परेरा ने 83वें मिनट में अपनी टीम के लिए शानदार गोल दागा। मैच के किसी भी हाफ में एफसी मुंबई विपक्षी टीम के गोलपोस्ट पर गोल दागने में पूरी तरफ असफल रही।

इस जीत के साथ ही एफसी पुणे सिटी की टीम ने प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में खुद को दूसरे स्थान पर बरकरार है। पुणे तीसरे स्थान पर मौजूद जमशेदपुर एफसी से तीन अंकों से आगे है। वहीं बेंगलुरू एफसी पांच अंकों के साथ प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में शीर्ष पायदान पर मौजूद है। एफसी पुणे सिटी के 15 मैचों में 28 अंक है। उसके खाते में नौ जीत और एक ड्रॉ है।

बता दें कि मुंबई सिटी की यह लगातार चौथी हार है और अगर टीम को अंतिम चार में जगह बनानी है तो उम्मीद करनी होगी कि अन्य नतीजे उसके पक्ष में रहें। मुंबई सिटी प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में फिलहाल सातवें स्थान पर बनी हुई है। मुंबई ने अब तक खेले कुल 14 मैचों में 17 अंक ही हासिल किए हैं। टूर्नामेंट में मुबंई को अब तक सिर्फ सात मैच जीतने में ही कामयाबी मिली है।
