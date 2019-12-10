शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   East Bengal wins against Neroca FC in I League 2019 season at imphal

I league: कोलाडो के दो गोल से ईस्ट बंगाल ने नेरोका को 4-1 से दी शिकस्त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 10:06 PM IST
ईस्ट बंगाल
ईस्ट बंगाल - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
जैमी कोलाडो के दो गोल की मदद से ईस्ट बंगाल ने आईलीग में नेरोका एफसी को उसके घरेलू मैदान पर 4-1 से पराजित किया। कोलाडो ने मैच के 21वें और 52वें मिनट में गोल किए। टीम के लिए अन्य दो गोल जुआन मेरा (33वें मिनट) और मार्कस ईस्पाडा (65वें मिनट) ने दागे। नेरोका के लिए एकमात्र गोल बोउ बकार डियारा ने 31वें मिनट में किया। इस जीत से ईस्ट बंगाल को तीन अंक मिले जिससे टीम पांच अंकों के साथ तालिका में तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई। नेरोका तीन अंक लेकर सातवें स्थान पर है।
i league neroca fc east bengal hero i league
