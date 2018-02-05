अपना शहर चुनें

B'day Spl: यूं ही नहीं कोई रोनाल्डो बन जाता, यहां देखें टॉप-10 गोल

सुमित कुमार Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:30 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo top ten goals in football
ronaldo - फोटो : ronaldo
फुटबॉल के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो आज 33 वर्ष के हो चुके हैं। उनका जन्म पुर्तगाल के फुंचाल में 5 फरवरी 1985 को हुआ था। मौजूदा समय में रोनाल्डो स्पैनिश क्लब रियाल मैड्रिड से खेलते हैं और पुर्तगाल की नेशनल टीम के कप्तान भी हैं। बता दें कि रोनाल्डो को दुनिया के सबसे अमीर खिलाड़ियों में गिना जाता है। लगभग 130 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से फ्री किक लगाने वाला यह नायाब फुटबॉलर मैदान पर कई करिश्माई गोल कर चुका है। बड़े संयोग की बात है कि आज एक और दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ब्राजील के कप्तान नेमार का भी जन्मदिन है।

क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो को पांच बार फुटबॉल के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिताब बैलन डी'ओर से नवाजा जा चुका है। साल 2017 में पांचवीं बार उन्होंने इस खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया था। उनके अलावा अर्जेंटीना के लियोनेल मेसी इस खिताब को पांच बार जीतने में कामयाब हुए हैं। बता दें कि रियाल मैड्रिड के लिए खेलते हुए उन्होंने अब तक सबसे ज्यादा 427 गोल दागे हैं।
