Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Chennai City and Shillong Lajong played out a hard-fought goalless draw 

ISL 2017-18: चेन्नई सिटी और लाजोंग ने खेला गोलरहित ड्रॉ मैच

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:07 PM IST
Chennai City and Shillong Lajong played out a hard-fought goalless draw 
चेन्नई सिटी बनाम शिलोंग लाजोंग
चेन्नई सिटी और शिलोंग लाजोंग के बीच आईलीग फुटबॉल का मुकाबला गोलरहित बराबरी पर छूटा। दोनों ही टीमों को गोल करने के मौके मिले थे लेकिन खिलाड़ी उन्हें भुना नहीं सके। ड्रॉ मैच से मिले एक अंक के साथ शिलोंग लाजोंग 16 मैचों में 18 अंकों के साथ पांचवें स्थान पर है। 

दूसरी ओर चेन्नई सिटी 15 मैचों में 13 अंकों के साथ नौवें पायदान पर है। मोहन बागान के खिलाफ मुकाबले के दौरान लगी चोट के कारण चेन्नई सिटी के गोलकीपर उरोस प्रोलीजेनेक को अहम मुकाबले में बाहर बैठना पड़ा। पिछले मैच में पेनाल्टी बचाने वाले स्थानापन्न गोलकीपर कबीर को उनकी जगह उतारा गया।

दूसरी ओर लाजोंग की टीम ने मिनर्वा पंजाब के खिलाफ पिछले मैच में उतरी टीम में चार बदलाव किए। लाचेनपा, लारेंस, लालरोलुहा और नोविन गुरंग की जगह निधिनलाल, जू हू, हार्डी और एलेन डयोरी को उतारा गया। 
chennai city shillong lajong isl i-league match

