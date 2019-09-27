शहर चुनें

2019 SAFF U-18 Championship: India beat Maldives to storm into the final

मालदीव को रौंदते हुए फाइनल में पहुंचा भारत, रविवार को बांग्लादेश से खिताबी मुकाबला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 06:20 PM IST
सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप
सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जूनियर फुटबॉल टीम ने शुक्रवार को सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली है।
नेपाल के एपीएफ स्टेडियम में खेले गए दूसरे सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में भारत ने मालदीव को 4-0 से हरा दिया। अब रविवार को भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच खिताबी मुकाबला होगा।

भारत की तरफ से नरेंद्र गहलोत (7वें मिनट), मुहम्मद रफी (45वें मिनट), मनवीर सिंह (79वें मिनट) और निनथोइंगांबा मीटिए ने 81वें मिनट में गोल किया।
 
बता दें कि इससे पहले भारत को बांग्लादेश ने गोलरहित ड्रा पर रोका था, लेकिन उसने अपनी अंतिम लीग मैच में श्रीलंका को 3-0 से हराया था। मालूम हो कि इस मैच में अंतिम दो गोल इंजरी टाइम में किए गए थे। 

 
2019 saff u-18 championship india vs maldives सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप भारत बनाम मालदीव
