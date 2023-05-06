Diamond Legaue: 'साल के पहले इवेंट में पहला स्थान', PM मोदी ने दोहा में सोना जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा को दी बधाई

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
First event of the year and first position!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2023
With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. pic.twitter.com/UmpXOBW7EX
Neeraj Chopra wins! 🇮🇳— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 5, 2023
With a thunderous throw of 88.67m, he dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. A true champion who has made the nation proud again.
Congratulations Neeraj on this stupendous win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WqtkG4EdNs
