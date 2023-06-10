Diamond League: श्रीशंकर ने पेरिस में लंबी कूद में हासिल किया तीसरा स्थान, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने की सराहना

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Sreeshankar Murali scripts history with a great performance at the Paris Diamond League! His remarkable jump secured him a prestigious Bronze medal, giving India its first ever medal in the long jump at Diamond League. Congrats to him and best wishes for his upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/01bvRSggr3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2023
