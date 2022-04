#BAC2022



Heard Sindhu say, "she was not ready sir, how can I serve? I was ready."



The umpire says "I gave her warnings"



Not for the first time this week, Sindhu not happy with the officiating. Been a wild tournament. Sindhu's momentum lost.https://t.co/bPfy2jEl0l pic.twitter.com/Dr7fT83EXY