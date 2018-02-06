अपना शहर चुनें

Badminton: कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत के पदक की उम्मीदें बढ़ी, मिला आसान ड्रॉ

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 08:41 PM IST
India get easy draw in mixed badminton team event of Commonwealth Games 2018 in in Gold Coast
अश्विनि पोन्नपा, ज्वाला दत्ता
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में 4 अप्रैल से शुरू होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत आसानी से मिक्स्ड बैडमिंटन टीम इवेंट के नॉकआउट चरण में जगह बना सकता हैं। इस इवेंट में भारत को आसान ड्रॉ मिला है। दरअसल, भारतीय टीम को पाकिस्तान, स्कॉटलैंड और श्रीलंका के साथ ग्रुप-ए में रखा गया है। गौरतलब है पिछले कई समय से भारत का बैडमिंटन में शानदार प्रदर्शन रहा हैं।

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 4 से 15 अप्रैल तक खेले जाएंगे। कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 में कुल 16 देश हिस्सा लेने वाले हैं, इन 16 देशों को कुल 4 समूह में बांटा गया हैं। इसके अंतर्गत हर देश का पहले के दो दिन अन्य तीन देशों के खिलाफ मुकाबला होगा। इस प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन कारारा स्पोर्ट्स एंड लीजर सेंटर मे होगा, जिसने पिछले साल सुदिरमन कप की मेजबानी की थी। ग्रुप डी में कनाडा, सेशेल्स और घाना और मलेशिया को रखा गया है। वहीं, ग्रुप सी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया, दक्षिण अफ्रीका, इंग्लैंड और युगांडा को जगह दी हैं। जबकि, मॉरिशस, जांबिया, जमैका और सिंगापुर को ग्रुप बी में स्थान दिया गया हैं। 

टीम प्रतियोगिता के हर मुकाबले में महिला और पुरूष एकल के अलावा महिला युगल, पुरूष युगल और मिश्रित युगल मैच भी आयोजित किये जायेंगे। चारों टीम समूह में से दो-दो टीम क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचेगी। मिक्सड टीम प्रतियोगिता 5 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी, जो 9 अप्रैल तक चलेगी। वहीं, एकल और युगल प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत 10 अप्रैल से होगी। इन प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल मुकाबले 14 और 15 अप्रैल को आयोजित होंगे। 
