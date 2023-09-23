{"_id":"650f12827ed4becf5005e176","slug":"asian-games-unique-confluence-of-technology-culture-seen-in-opening-ceremony-laser-light-show-attraction-2023-09-23","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Asian Games 2023: उद्धाटन समारोह में दिखा तकनीक और संस्कृति का अनूठा संगम, लेजर लाइट शो रहा आकर्षण का केंद्र","category":{"title":"Sports","title_hn":"खेल","slug":"sports"}}

The mascots freely shuttle between the LED ground display and the suspended vertical LED screens, while Congcong, Lianlian, and Chenchen joyfully play music on a piano made of waves., grabbing the spotlight.#Hangzhou #AsianGames #LED #Mascots #HangzhouAsianGames #GoMascotsGo pic.twitter.com/iDwTlcP7jD — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) September 23, 2023

My best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Asian Games. 🇮🇳



May your performances display remarkable sporting excellence and bring glory to the nation. pic.twitter.com/c2bD5DpTnL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 23, 2023

This is Hangzhou, China 🇨🇳



Most spectacular Asian Games Opening Ceremony in history. AMAZING!! #AsianGames2022#AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/KKulUxx3sY — Bayu Arisandy (@bayuarisandee) September 23, 2023

रंग, रोशनी, आतिशबाजी के साथ शनिवार को यहां 19वें एशियाई खेलों की आधिकारिक शुरुआत हो गई। आठ अगस्त तक चलने वाले इन खेलों में एशिया के 45 देशों के 12,000 हजार से ज्यादा खिलाड़ी हिस्सा लेंगे। चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने खेलों के शुरुआत की आधिकारिक घोषणा की। 655 खिलाड़ियों का भारतीय दल इन खेलों में हिस्सा ले रहा है, जो भारत का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल है। चालीस खेलों की 61 स्पर्धाओं में 481 स्वर्ण दांव पर होंगे।ओलंपिक स्पोर्ट्स सेंटर में चीन के ओलंपिक पदक विजेता जेंग सी वेई ने खिलाड़ियों को शपथ दिलाई। उन्होंने एशियाई ओलंपिक परिषद का ध्वज थामा था। नेपथ्य में हेवन ऑन अर्थ का गाना बज रहा था। चीनी कलाकारों ने आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के जरिये प्राचीन चीनी पंरपराओं को आधुनिक प्रगति के साथ एकीकृत कर अपनी प्रस्तुतियां दी। इन प्रस्तुतियों में पर्यावरण के अनुकूल तकनीक और संस्कृति का अनूठा संगम नजर आया। लेजर लाइट शो भी आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा। चीन की समृद्ध विरासत को दर्शाया गया। एशियाई देशों की एकजुटता और मैत्री का संदेश दिया गया। हांगझोऊ से निकलने वाली कियानतांग नदी का चित्रण भी बेहतरीन था। समारोह की थीम जल संग्रहण रखी गई थी।ओलंपिक स्पोर्ट्स सेंटर में शुरू हुए उद्धघाटन समरोह में सभी देशों के खिलाड़ियों ने अपने-अपने देश के ध्वज के मार्चपास्ट में हिस्सा लिया। सबसे पहले अफगानिस्तान का दल निकला। भारतीय दल का नेतृत्व महिला मुक्केबाज लवलीना बोरगोहेन और पुरुष हॉकी टीम के कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने किया। भारत के 655 खिलाड़ियों का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल 40 स्पर्धाओं में चुनौती पेश करेगा। जकार्ता में हुए पिछले एशियाई खेलों में 572 खिलाड़ियों ने हिस्सा लिया था। पिछली बार भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने 70 पदक जीते थे। इस बार 100 पदक जीतकर ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद की जा रही है। हांगझोऊ खेलों का आयोजन पिछले वर्ष होना था लेकिन कोरोना के कारण अब इनका आयोजन हो रहा है।