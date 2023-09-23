Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is

Asian Games: वीजा मामले पर पीएम ने चीन पर साधा निशाना? बोले- एशियाड में भारतीय दिखा दें खेल भावना क्या होती है

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sat, 23 Sep 2023 08:43 PM IST
सार

चीन ने जब अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तीनों एथलीट्स को वीजा जारी नहीं किया तो इसकी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब आलोचना हुई थी। लोगों ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा था कि चीन दुनिया के सामने गलत खेल भावना पेश कर रहा है।

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने चीन पर निशाना साधा है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

चीन के हांगझोऊ में 19वें एशियाई खेलों का आगाज हो चुका है। चीन का राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने हांगझोऊ के खेल गांव में खेलों के आगाज की घोषणा की। हालांकि, इन खेलों से पहले भारत और चीन के बीच तकरार देखने को मिली। दरअसल, अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तीन एथलीट्स को चीन ने वीजा देने से इनकार कर दिया था। यह तीनों खिलाड़ी वूशु के थे। ऐसे में तीनों एथलीट्स हांगझोऊ रवाना नहीं हो सके।


इसको लेकर भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने बीजिंग में कड़ा विरोध दर्ज कराया था। साथ ही खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने चीन के एशियाई खेलों के आगाज के आमंत्रण को ठुकरा दिया था। शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के आगाज के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक्स (पहले ट्विटर) पर पोस्ट कर कुछ ऐसा लिखा जिसे चीन पर निशाना माना जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने पोस्ट में खेल भावना की बात की है।

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
एशियाई खेलों में भारत के ध्वजवाहक हरमनप्रीत और लवलीना; भारतीय एथलीट्स - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पहले देखें प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने क्या लिखा?
पीएम मोदी ने लिखा- एशियाई खेलों का आगाज हो चुका है और मैं भारतीय दल को अपनी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। खेलों के प्रति भारत का जुनून और प्रतिबद्धता दिखती है। हम एशियाई खेलों में अपना अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल भेज रहे हैं। उम्मीद है कि हमारे खिलाड़ी अच्छा खेलेंगे और प्रदर्शन करके दिखाएंगे कि सच्ची खेल भावना क्या होती है।

जानें क्या है पूरा मामला
वुशू इवेंट के मुकाबले 24 सितंबर को खेले जाने थे। इसको लेकर भारतीय वूशु टीम 20 सितंबर को रवाना होने वाली थी। इनमें अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तीन खिलाड़ी तेगा ओनिलु, लामगु मेपुंग और वांगसू न्येमान भी शामिल थे। हालांकि, इनका एक्रिडिटेशन (मान्यता कार्ड) ही जारी हो सका, जबकि वूशु के बाकी खिलाड़ियों को एक्रिडिटेशन मिल गया। सूत्र बताते हैं कि इनको कार्ड दिलाने के लिए भरसक प्रयास किए गए। एक बार जब एथलीटों को आयोजन समिति से एक्रिडिटेशन कार्ड (मान्यता कार्ड) प्राप्त हो गए, तो इसका मतलब था कि उन्हें एशियाई खेलों के लिए यात्रा करने की मंजूरी मिल गई। आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि केवल ये तीन खिलाड़ी ही अपना दस्तावेज डाउनलोड नहीं कर सके और वे फ्लाइट में नहीं चढ़ सके।

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
अरुणाचल के इन तीन एथलीट्स का एशियाई खेलों में हिस्सा लेने का सपना अधूरा रह गया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चीन ने जब अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तीनों एथलीट्स को वीजा जारी नहीं किया तो इसकी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब आलोचना हुई थी। लोगों ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा था कि चीन दुनिया के सामने गलत खेल भावना पेश कर रहा है। उन्होंने जानबूझकर भारत के कुछ खिलाड़ियों को वीजा नहीं जारी किया। अरुणाचल के तीनों खिलाड़ियों को दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से वापस लौटना पड़ा था। इससे पहले भी 26 जुलाई को विश्व यूनिवर्सिटी खेलों के लिए इन्हीं तीनों खिलाड़ियों को चीन ने नत्थी वीजा जारी कर दिया था। इसके विरोध में भारत सरकार ने पूरी वूशु टीम को एयरपोर्ट से वापस बुला लिया था। तब चीन को फजीहत झेलनी पड़ी थी। 

भारत ने चीन को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
अनुराग ठाकुर ने चीन का दौरा रद्द कर दिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अब फिर से इनके साथ चीन की बदसलूकी ने भारत सरकार को नाराज कर दिया। इस पर भारत ने चीन को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया था। भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने कहा कि खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर पहले एशियाई खेलों के लिए चीन का दौरा करने वाले थे, जिसे रद्द कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा था कि भारत सरकार अपनी हितों की रक्षा के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। खेल मंत्रालय, भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ ने इन तीनों खिलाड़ियों को वीजा जारी करने के लिए आयोजन समिति से बात की तो उनसे कहा गया कि इन खिलाड़ियों को नत्थी वीजा जारी होगी। इसके लिए खेल मंत्रालय तैयार नहीं था। ऐसे में अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तीनों खिलाड़ी का एशियाई खेलों में हिस्सा लेने का सपना अधूरा रह गया।

अरिंदम बागची ने क्या कहा?

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
अरिंदम बागची, प्रवक्ता, विदेश मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI
अरिंदम बागची ने चीन पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था, 'भारत सरकार को पता चला है कि चीनी अधिकारियों ने पूर्व-निर्धारित तरीके से अरुणाचल प्रदेश के कुछ भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को चीन के हांगझोऊ में होने वाले 19वें एशियाई खेलों में मान्यता और प्रवेश से वंचित करके उनके साथ भेदभाव किया है। भारत दृढ़ता से अधिवास या जातीयता के आधार पर भारतीय नागरिकों के साथ भेदभावपूर्ण व्यवहार को अस्वीकार करता है। अरुणाचल प्रदेश भारत का अभिन्न और अविभाज्य अंग था, है और रहेगा। चीन की कार्रवाई एशियाई खेलों की भावना और उनके आचरण को नियंत्रित करने वाले नियमों दोनों का उल्लंघन करती है। चीनी कार्रवाई के खिलाफ हमारे विरोध के निशान के रूप में, भारत के खेल मंत्री ने एशियाई खेलों के लिए चीन की अपनी निर्धारित यात्रा रद्द कर दी। 

पीएम मोदी ने भी साधा निशाना

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
पीएम मोदी ने चीन पर निशाना साधा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हालांकि, चीन जानबूझकर वीजा जारी नहीं करने के बारे में पूछे जाने पर साफ मुकर गया। ओलंपिक काउंसिल ऑफ एशिया (ओसीए) की एथिक्स कमेटी के अध्यक्ष चीन के वेई जिझोंग ने इस बात से इनकार किया कि चीन ने खिलाड़ियों को वीजा नहीं दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि वूशु एथलीटों ने इस वीजा को स्वीकार नहीं किया है। वेई जिझोंग ने कहा, 'मुझे नहीं लगता कि यह ओसीए की समस्या है क्योंकि चीन ने प्रमाणित योग्यता रखने वाले सभी एथलीटों को चीन में प्रतिस्पर्धा करने के लिए आने देने का समझौता किया है। यह स्पष्ट है। वीजा पहले ही दिया जा चुका है।' ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि चीन के इसी खराब आचरण और बुरे खेल भावना पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने निशाना साधा है और भारतीय एथलीट्स को चीनी सरजमीं पर भारतीय परचम लहराने की बात कही है। साथ ही दुनिया के सामने भारतीय एथलीट्स की सच्ची खेल भावना को जाहिर करने कहा है।

अरुणाचल पर अपना दावा करता है चीन

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
भारत-चीन सीमा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चीन की यह मानसिकता है कि वह अरुणाचल प्रदेश को तिब्बत का हिस्सा मानता है और तिब्बत पर चीन का अधिकार है। ऐसे में चीन भारत के अरुणाचल प्रदेश को अपने देश का हिस्सा मानता है। चीन उन इलाकों को भारत का हिस्सा नहीं मानता है, जिनके लिए वह स्टेपल वीजा जारी कर रहा है। चीन वर्षों से अरुणाचल प्रदेश पर अपना दावा करता रहा है। भारत के इस हिस्से को चीन दक्षिण तिब्बत कहता था। सितंबर 2023 में चीन ने अपने देश का नक्शा जारी किया था, जिसमें उत्तर-पूर्वी राज्य और पूर्वी लद्दाख में अक्साई चिन क्षेत्र को अपनी सीमा में दिखाया था।

अरुणाचल के खिलाड़ियों के लिए क्यों नत्थी वीजा जारी करता है चीन?

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi targets China on visa issue? Said- Indian show what true sporting spirit is
अरुणाचल के खिलाड़ियों को नत्थी वीजा जारी किए जाने को लेकर भारत ने चीन का विरोध किया था - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चीन अरुणाचल प्रदेश को जरूर अपना हिस्सा मानता है, लेकिन अरुणाचल के लोगों को अपने देश का नहीं मानता, इसलिए वह इस राज्य के लोगों के लिए नत्थी वीजा जारी करता है। चीन का मानना है कि अरुणाचल प्रदेश उनका हिस्सा है और यहां के नागरिकों को 'अपने देश' की यात्रा के लिए वीजा की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। अरुणाचल प्रदेश को चीन दक्षिणी तिब्बत कहकर अपना हिस्सा होने का दावा करता है। उसका कहना है कि अरुणाचल का क्षेत्र फिलहाल भारत के कब्जे में है, इसलिए वहां के लोगों के लिए नत्थी वीजा या स्टेपल्ड वीजा जारी किया जाता है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें