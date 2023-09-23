Asian Games: वीजा मामले पर पीएम ने चीन पर साधा निशाना? बोले- एशियाड में भारतीय दिखा दें खेल भावना क्या होती है

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
As the Asian Games commence, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent. India’s passion and commitment to sports shines through as we send our largest ever contingent in the Asian Games. May our athletes play well and demonstrate in action what true sporting spirit is. pic.twitter.com/KLlsBj0C3e— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed