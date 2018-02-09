अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Spirituality ›   Religion ›   know importance of february month

फागुन माह: महके मन खिले मन, जानिए फागुन माह का महत्व

बादरायण देवल Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:19 AM IST
know importance of february month
पंचांग के बारह महीनों में पहला महीना चैत्र का होता है, तो आखिरी माह फागुन का। फागुन को ऊर्जा और यौवन का माह भी माना जाता है। इस वर्ष फागुन माह फरवरी की पहली तारीख से शुरू होकर मार्च की पहली तारीख तक कुल 29 दिन रहेगा। यह वसंत का समय होता है। प्रकृति की विविध छटाओं से अलसाए माहौल में नई ऊर्जा का संचार हो उठता है। प्रकृति पूरी ऊर्जा, उत्साह से महक उठती है, तो लोगों में भी एक नई ऊर्जा और मस्ती का संचार होता है। 

कुदरत के नजरिए से फागुन मास जितना महत्वपूर्ण है, उतना ही यह माह धार्मिक दृष्टि से भी महत्‍वपूर्ण है। इस माह कई त्योहार पड़ रहे हैं, जैसे फागुन मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी को जानकी जयंती और सीता अष्टमी। फागुन कृष्ण पक्ष एकादशी को विजया एकादशी के नाम से जाना जाता है। तीन दिन बाद चतुर्दशी को भोलेनाथ की आराधना का पर्व महाशिवरात्रि मनाया जाता है। 

धार्मिक दृष्टि से अमावस का भी बहुत महत्व है। दान पुण्य तर्पण आदि के लिहाज से अमावस्या खास फलदायी मानी गई है। फागुन शुक्ल एकादशी को आमलकी एकादशी कहा जाता है। सुख समृद्धि व मोक्ष की कामना हेतु, इस दिन उपवास किया जाता है और विष्णु की पूजा की जाती है। रात को जागरण करते हुए द्वादशी के दिन व्रत का पारण किया जाता है। फागुन के अंतिम दिन पूर्णिमा या मास पूरा होने की द्योतक तिथि को होलिका पूजन और दहन के बाद अगले दिन रंग खेलने का रिवाज जगजाहिर है।
 
february month mahashivratri 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all spirituality news in Hindi related to religion, festivals, yoga, wellness etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will do romactic song in Race 3 film
Bollywood

बैंकॉक बनेगा जैकलीन और सलमान के प्यार का गवाह, रोमांटिक गाने के साथ लगाएंगे रेस

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh on cold war with shahid kapoor, says he regrets commenting on Kaminey
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर से कोल्ड वॉर पर रणवीर सिंह ने खोले पत्ते, कहा दुख है कि...

9 फरवरी 2018

Maniesh Paul and Anupam Kher starr Ba Baa Black Sheep film trailer has been released
Bollywood

'बा बा ब्लैक शीप' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, मनीष पॉल की कॉमेडी को देख दर्शक होंगे लोटपोट

9 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone gets 3rd position in top actors list of January 2018
Bollywood

दीपिका के सामने अमिताभ-शाहरुख भर रहे पानी, टॉप एक्टर्स की लिस्ट में नंबर वन

9 फरवरी 2018

forget ranbir kapoor Alia Bhatt Dating Hike Messenger Founder Kavin Mittal
Bollywood

चार दिन में ही रणबीर आलिया के रिश्ते में आई दरार, ये करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन बना वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh opens up on death threat to Deepika Padukone before Padmaavat release
Bollywood

दीपिका को जान से मारने की धमकी पर रणवीर को आया था गुस्सा, और फिर क्या हुआ ?

9 फरवरी 2018

shiamak davar bmc demolishes mumbai dance academy
Bollywood

शाहरुख, अमिताभ के बाद एक और सेलिब्रिटी अवैध निर्माण पर घिरा, बीएमसी ने तोड़ा ऑफिस

9 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma clarifies rumours about Bandgi thrown out of her residence
Television

बंदगी के लिए गार्ड से भिड़ गए थे पुनीश, मकान मालिक ने निकाला तो दिया ये जवाब

9 फरवरी 2018

Rakhi Sawant said to sawara bhasker on open letter teri satak gayi hai
Bollywood

ओपन लेटर पर राखी सावंत का जवाब- 'स्वरा तेरी सटक गई है', यूजर्स ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

9 फरवरी 2018

pari new picture anushka sharma
Bollywood

'परी' का एक और डरावना रूप, खौफनाक अंदाज में दिख रहीं अनुष्का

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

know about pitra dosh and its symptoms
Religion

जानिए क्या होता है पितृ दोष और इसके लक्षण

हमारे पूर्वज या पारिवारिक सदस्य जिनकी मृत्यु हो चुकी है उन्हें पितृ कहते हैं। पितृदोष के कारण जीवन में कई तरह की परेशानियां आती हैं।

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram give so much opportunities to Ravana
Religion

राम ने रावण को कितने मौके दिए?

12 जनवरी 2018

karva chauth 2017 when moon will rise at night
Religion

karva chauth 2017: जानिए कब दिखेगा चांद, कितने बजे का है पूजा का मुहूर्त

8 अक्टूबर 2017

Why did not lord hanuman imprisoned mother sita to free
Religion

ताकतवर होने के बावजूद हनुमानजी ने कैद से क्यों नहीं कराया माता सीता को मुक्त

5 दिसंबर 2017

did you know prophet muhammad changed the world at the age 23
Religion

इस उम्र में ही पैंगबर मोहम्मद ने बदल दी थी दुनिया की तस्वीर

25 नवंबर 2017

know about story of kaaba and how it was built the largest religious place of Muslims
Religion

जान‌िए मुस्लिमों के सबसे बड़े धार्मिक स्थल काबा की बनावट का राज

15 नवंबर 2017

Jyotirlingas Journey From 22nd October
Religion

22 अक्तूबर से करें 4 ज्योतिर्लिंगों की यात्रा, 8505 रुपये में रहना-खाना और घूमना

29 सितंबर 2017

man and women are two parts of the same power
Religion

स्त्री और पुरुष एक ही सत्ता के दो हिस्से हैं

20 नवंबर 2017

The train to connect the hindu religious sites Before starting the ardh kumbh fair 2019
Religion

टूरिज्म सर्किट के जरिए जोड़े जाएंगे हिंदू धार्मिक स्थल

8 अक्टूबर 2017

Related Videos

आपके हर कदम से पैदा होगी बिजली, रोशन होंगे गरीब के घर

एक ऐसे कार्पेट को टेस्ट किया है जो आपने हर कदम से पड़ने वाले प्रेशर को बिजली में तब्दील कर के बैटरी में स्टोर करता है जिसे बाद में कहीं भी इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। देखिए कैसे काम करता है ये पावरमैट।

9 फरवरी 2018

Three day bird festival in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, CM inaugurates 2:08

दुधवा टाइगर रिजर्व में तीन दिवसीय बर्ड फेस्टिवल, सीएम करेंगे उद्घाटन

9 फरवरी 2018

Top ten headlines with news of Inspector beaten by workers of bajrang dal 2:40

अलीगढ़: बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने इंस्पेक्टर को पीटा समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

9 फरवरी 2018

Shocking! tiger attack on a girl when she was working in the field In lucknow. 1:47

खेत में गन्ना छील रही युवती को बाघ ने बनाया निवाला, ऐसी हालत में मिला लाश

9 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: padman will not be released in Pakistan and aashish Sharma photo shoot 5:02

सलमान खान के जीजा का हिरोइन के साथ पहला फोटोशूट, ऐसा रहा अनुभव

9 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.