Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Spirituality ›   Religion ›   know about pitra dosh and its symptoms

जानिए क्या होता है पितृ दोष और इसके लक्षण

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:38 PM IST
know about pitra dosh and its symptoms
 हमारे पूर्वज या पारिवारिक सदस्य जिनकी मृत्यु हो चुकी है उन्हें पितृ कहते हैं। पितृ हमारे और ईश्वर के बीच को मह्त्व पूर्ण कड़ी है। पितृ मानव और ईश्वर के बीच एक योनि है जिसमें मरणोपरांत मुनष्य की आत्मा कुछ समय के लिए वास करती हैं। कहा जाता है कि जब भी व्यक्ति किसी दुर्घटना या बीमारी से अकारण मृत्यु को प्राप्त होता है या फिर मृत्यु के समय यदि कोई इच्छा अधुरी रह जाती है तो जातक पितृ योनि को प्राप्त होता है और वह इस योनि में भटकता रहता है। जब तक उसकी इच्छा पूर्ण नहीं कर दी जाती।

वह अतृप्त आत्मा परिवार वालों का ध्यान अपनी और आकर्षित करने के लिए अनेक प्रकार से परेशान करना शुरू कर देती है। पितृ दोष निवारण के पश्चात जब वह आत्मा शान्त हो जाती है तो वह पुनर्जन्म लेती है या ईश्वर में लीन हो जाती है। वही दूसरी और अगर पितृ आपके कर्मो से प्रसन्न होते है तो आपको इसका विशेष लाभ भी मिलता है। आप जिस कार्य को शुरू करते हैं उसमे जरुर सफलता मिलती है।

पितृ दोष के लक्षण
-परिवार में कोई न कोई बीमारी बनी रहती है।
- परिवार में हमेशा आर्थिक तंगी रहती है और काम बनते-बनते बार-बार बिगड़ जाते है।
- संतान के विवाह में काफी परेशानियां और देरी होने लगती है।
-अच्छी आय होने पर भी घर मे बरकत नहीं होती है जिसके कारण धन एकत्रित नहीं हो पाता और बने बनाए काम को बिगड़ते देर नहीं लगती।

 
pitra dosh pitradosh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all spirituality news in Hindi related to religion, festivals, yoga, wellness etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

16 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Shilpa Shinde gets her first brand endorsement offer after winning bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss का विनर बनने के बाद शिल्पा शिंदे को मिला ये कैसा ऑफर, सुनकर आप भी होंगे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Ram give so much opportunities to Ravana
Religion

राम ने रावण को कितने मौके दिए?

सबके मन में प्रतिशोध की भावना होती है। सबके अपने संकल्प होते हैं। लेकिन जो लोग विपरीत हैं, उनका क्या करें? बनाना है राम राज्य और प्रयोग कर रहे हैं रावण राज का।

12 जनवरी 2018

during a worship of god always keep a good spirit
Religion

भगवान की पूजा करते समय भाव रखना बेहद जरूरी

8 दिसंबर 2017

karva chauth 2017 when moon will rise at night
Religion

karva chauth 2017: जानिए कब दिखेगा चांद, कितने बजे का है पूजा का मुहूर्त

8 अक्टूबर 2017

Why did not lord hanuman imprisoned mother sita to free
Religion

ताकतवर होने के बावजूद हनुमानजी ने कैद से क्यों नहीं कराया माता सीता को मुक्त

5 दिसंबर 2017

did you know prophet muhammad changed the world at the age 23
Religion

इस उम्र में ही पैंगबर मोहम्मद ने बदल दी थी दुनिया की तस्वीर

25 नवंबर 2017

know about story of kaaba and how it was built the largest religious place of Muslims
Religion

जान‌िए मुस्लिमों के सबसे बड़े धार्मिक स्थल काबा की बनावट का राज

15 नवंबर 2017

Jyotirlingas Journey From 22nd October
Religion

22 अक्तूबर से करें 4 ज्योतिर्लिंगों की यात्रा, 8505 रुपये में रहना-खाना और घूमना

29 सितंबर 2017

man and women are two parts of the same power
Religion

स्त्री और पुरुष एक ही सत्ता के दो हिस्से हैं

20 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

बिग बॉस के 11वें सीजन की विजेता शिल्पा शिंदे बन चुकी हैं पर उनके विजेता बनने की खबरें पहले ही सामने आ गई थी। शो में हुई लाइव वोटिंग के पहले ही शिल्पा का नाम ट्रेंड करने लगा था।

15 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

SPECIAL SCRENING OF MOVIE PARMANU WILL HELD FOR PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI 5:02

इस फिल्म को रिलीज से पहले खुद देखेंगे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

16 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER SHILPA SHINDE BOOKIE SUNNY LEONE MADHURI DIXIT BUCKET LIST BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

#BIGGBOSS11Winner 'भाभीजी' ने सटोरियों का किया करोड़ों का नुकसान

15 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.