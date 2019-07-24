शहर चुनें

Sawan Shivratri : 30 जुलाई को पड़ेगी सावन की शिवरात्रि, जानें मनोकामना के अनुसार शिव की पूजन विधि

पं. जयगोविंद शास्त्री, ज्योतिर्विद्, Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 11:58 AM IST
शिव का जलाभिषेक
शिव का जलाभिषेक
श्रावण माह का सबसे पुण्यदायक दिन शिवरात्रि 30 जुलाई को है। इसे सावन शिवरात्रि कहा जाता है। इस दिन शिव भक्त महादेव का जलाभिषेक कर सुख-समृद्धि और कल्याण की कामना करते हैं। शास्त्रों के अनुसार सावन शिवरात्रि पर जल चढ़ाने से भगवान शिव प्रसन्न होकर अपने भक्तों की सभी मनोकामना पूर्ण करते हैं। 

पुण्येन जायते पुत्रः पुण्येन लभते श्रियम्। 
पुण्येन रोगनाशः स्यात सर्वशास्त्रेण सम्मतः।।

माता पार्वती को समझाते हुए भगवान् शिव कहते हैं, कि प्रियतमे! पुण्य कर्मों के करने से ही वंश कि बृद्धि होती है। पुण्य कर्म करने से ही जीव कीर्तिवान होता है और इसी पुण्य कर्म में लगे रहने से शरीर के सभी रोग नष्ट  हो जाते हैं, ऐसा सभी शास्त्रों का मानना है। 
शिव का जलाभिषेक
शिव का जलाभिषेक
