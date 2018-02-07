अपना शहर चुनें

जानकी अष्टमी का व्रत रखने से मिलता है संतान सुख

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:34 PM IST
हिन्दू पंचांग के अनुसार फाल्गुन माह की कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी को जानकी अष्टमी के नाम से जाता है। इस दिन को सीताष्टमी भी कहते हैं। ऐसा माना जाता है इस दिन माता सीता का जन्म हुआ  था। माता लक्ष्मी ने सीता के रूप में खेत में हल चलाते समय जनकपुर के राजा जनक को खेत में मिली थीं इसलिए इनका नाम जानकी भी है।

माता सीता की जन्म धरती से हुई था जिसके कारण इन्हें अन्नपूर्णा भी कहते है। बाद में सीता जी विवाह श्री राम के साथ हुआ। ऐसी मान्यता है जो फाल्गुन माह की अष्टमी को व्रत रखता है उसे जीवन में अच्छा दाम्पत्य जीवन जीने का आर्शीवाद मिलता है। विवाहित महिलाओं के द्वारा इस दिन सीता और राम की जोड़ी बना करके उनकी पूजा करते है।

इस दिन माता जानकी की पूजा में चावल,जौ, तिल का प्रयोग करना चाहिए। सीता अष्टमी का व्रत सौभाग्य, सुख और संतान प्राप्ति करने वाला माना जाता है। माता जानकी मां लक्ष्मी का स्वरुप होने के कारण इनकी पूजा करने से परिवार में धन की कमी कभी नहीं होती है।
