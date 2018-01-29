अपना शहर चुनें

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 09:32 AM IST
chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
आज प्रदोष व्रत है। सोमवार को आने वाले प्रदोष व्रत को सोम प्रदोष या चन्द्र प्रदोष भी कहा जाता है। प्रदोष व्रत में भगवान शिव की पूजा की जाती है और उपवास रखा जाता है। हिन्दू धर्म में प्रदोष व्रत का विशेष महत्व होता है। हिन्दू कैलेंडर के अनुसार प्रदोष व्रत त्रयोदशी के दिन रखा जाता है। इस दिन भगवान शिव एवं माता पार्वती की पूजा की जाती है। प्रत्येक महीने में दो प्रदोष व्रत होते हैं। एक व्रत शुक्ल पक्ष में पड़ता है वहीं दूसरा कृष्ण पक्ष में त्रयोदशी की तिथि पर।

प्रदोष व्रत चंद्र महीने के 13वें दिन रखा जाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि इस दिन भगवान शिव की पूजा करने से व्यक्ति के सारे पाप धुल जाते है और उसे मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है।  सोमवार के दिन त्रयोदशी पड़ने पर किया जाने वाला व्रत आरोग्य प्रदान करता है और इंसान की सभी इच्छाओं की पूर्ति होती है।

प्रदोष व्रत में दिनभर निराहार रहकर सूर्यास्त से प्रदोषकाल में स्नान करके भगवान शिव की पूजा करना चाहिए और शिवताण्डव स्तोत्र एवं प्रदोष स्तोत्र का पाठ करना चाहिए। जप करने के बाद प्रदोष कथा सुनना चाहिए। अन्त में ब्राह्राणों को भोजन करवाकर स्वयं भोजन करना चाहिए।

प्रदोष व्रत रखना बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। ऐसी मान्यता है इस दिन भगवान शिव की पूजा करने से सभी पापों का नाश होता है एवं मृत्यु के बाद मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है।  प्रदोष व्रत रखने और दो गायों दान करने से भी यही सिद्धी प्राप्त होती है।
