हिमाचल: रेल सेवा शुरू, शिमला रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंचे दो यात्री

Himachal Pradesh: Two passengers arrived in Shimla from Solan via Kalka-Shimla railway line, the services on which began today, to write NDA exam.Amar Thakur, Chief Commerical Inspector says, "This train will return in evening. Hopefully, there'll be more passengers that time" pic.twitter.com/uC277vrf3D — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.