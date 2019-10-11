शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   NCDRC impose penalty of fifty thousand on doon valley international public school

राष्ट्रीय उपभोक्ता आयोग ने स्कूल पर लगाया 50 हजार जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 10:35 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय उपभोक्ता विवाद निस्तारण आयोग ने ट्रांसफर सर्टिफिकेट जारी न करने पर स्कूल पर 50 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया है।  आयोग के सदस्य एसएम कांतिकर ने राज्य उपभोक्ता विवाद निस्तारण आयोग के फैसले को बरकरार रखते हुए यह फैसला सुनाया। दून वैली इंटरनेशनल स्कूल ने नौंवी कक्षा के छात्र को समय पर ट्रांसफर सर्टिफिकेट जारी नहीं किया जिससे छात्र का एक वर्ष बर्बाद हो गया।  आयोग ने छात्र के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाते हुए दून वैली इंटरनेशनल स्कूल को 50 हजार रुपये छात्र को अदा करने के आदेश दिए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
अकाल मृत्यु व गंभीर रोगों से बचने के लिए धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा : 25-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

मुंबई में सलमान के बंगले पर क्राइम ब्रांच का छापा, हाथ लगा 29 साल से फरार ये अपराधी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Salman khan
Salman Khan
सलमान खान
सलमान खान
Bollywood

मुंबई में सलमान के बंगले पर क्राइम ब्रांच का छापा, हाथ लगा 29 साल से फरार ये अपराधी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Jio GigaFiber plan
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio यूजर्स को देना होगा मात्र दो महीने के लिए चार्ज, पढ़ें इससे जुड़ी पांच खास बातें

10 अक्टूबर 2019

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur fresh

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Television

पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुईं ये अभिनेत्री, बोलीं- 'रोज के खर्चे के लिए बेचने होंगे गहने और घर की चीजें'

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Nupur Alankar
नूपुर अलंकार
नूपुर अलंकार
नूपुर अलंकार
Television

पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुईं ये अभिनेत्री, बोलीं- 'रोज के खर्चे के लिए बेचने होंगे गहने और घर की चीजें'

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Cricket News

इस एक्ट्रेस से शादी करने जा रहा यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी, खूबसूरती देख दे बैठा था दिल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

मनीष पांडे- अश्रिता शेट्टी
अश्रिता शेट्टी
मनीष पांडे
अश्रिता शेट्टी
Cricket News

इस एक्ट्रेस से शादी करने जा रहा यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी, खूबसूरती देख दे बैठा था दिल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

अकाल मृत्यु व गंभीर रोगों से बचने के लिए धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा - 25-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

अकाल मृत्यु व गंभीर रोगों से बचने के लिए धनतेरस पर भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा - 25-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
doon valley international public school himachal pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बुलंदशहर में सड़क किनारे सो रहे 7 लोग आए बस की चपेट में, मौत
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहरः बस ने वैष्णो देवी से आ रहे सात को रौंदा, सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए 2-2 लाख का एलान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर
World

राजनाथ की 'राफेल पूजा' पर पाक बोला- कुछ भी गलत नहीं, यह धर्म के अनुसार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
arrest
Delhi NCR

जिस महिला आईएएस से करता था प्यार, उसके पति को फंसाने के लिए कार में रख दी चरस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह पर आया शाहिद कपूर की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड करीना कपूर का रिएक्शन, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ को मौत के मुंह में पहुंचा देने वाले एक्टर की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, जानिए हादसे की पूरी कहानी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस बीमारी की वजह से अमिताभ का लिवर 75 फीसदी हो चुका है खराब, चुपचाप जी रहे ऐसी जिंदगी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Aman Yatan Verma
Bollywood

कैमरे पर लड़की के साथ ऐसी हरकत कर बर्बाद हो गया था करियर, 15 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर हुए फेमस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Bollywood

वॉर के 200 करोड़ पार जाते ही एक हो गए ऋतिक और टाइगर यशराज फिल्म्स में जश्न सा माहौल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

VRS is complete package, demand for more benefits meaningless says Supreme court
India News

वीआरएस पूरा पैकेज, इससे ज्यादा लाभ की मांग बेमानी : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Maharashtra Assembly Elections chief minister public mind does not leave curtain said Pankaja Munde
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: पंकजा बोलीं- मैं ही जनता के मन की सीएम, शाह के सामने नारेबाजी से गरमाया माहौल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चीन के राष्ट्रपति
Himachal Pradesh

चीनी राष्ट्रपति के भारत दौरे से पहले तिब्बती छात्र नजरबंद, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

तमिलनाडु के महाबलिपुरम में 11 और 12 अक्तूबर को चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के दौरे से पहले कुछ तिब्बती छात्रों को घर पर ही नजरबंद करने और उनसे बेवजह पूछताछ करने के आरोप लगे हैं।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

निदेशालय ने टीजीटी भर्ती के लिए चुनाव आयोग से मांगी मंजूरी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Himachal byelection: CM Jairam will starts campaigning from this day
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल उपचुनाव: इस दिन से प्रचार में उतरेंगे सीएम जयराम, यहां करेंगे जनसभाएं

10 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

सड़क हादसे में बुझा परिवार का इकलौता चिराग, दशहरा देखने के बाद घर लौट रहा था युवक

9 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

किराये के कमरे में रह रही महिला की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Troubled by in laws fight the woman hanged herself at sirmour himachal
Himachal Pradesh

ससुराल में लड़ाई-झगड़े से परेशान महिला ने फंदा लगाकर दी जान

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Himachal Education Department's hand tight in English
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल का शिक्षा विभाग अंग्रेजी में फेल, फादर को ये लिखा, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

9 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

केंद्र ने निरस्त किया हिमाचल का 300 किलोमीटर अतिरिक्त सड़कों का प्रस्ताव

9 अक्टूबर 2019

kalka shimla national highway closed due to landsliding
Himachal Pradesh

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सनवारा में दरका पहाड़, दो घंटे फंसे रहे मुसाफिर

9 अक्टूबर 2019

करसोग में रावण दहन
Himachal Pradesh

शरारती तत्वों ने सुबह ही फूंक डाला रावण का पुतला, शातिर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

चीन के राष्ट्रपति के स्वागत के लिए महाबलीपुरम तैयार, पूरे शहर की शानदार सजावट

चीन के राष्ट्रपति दो दिवसीय दौरे पर महाबलीपुरम पहुंच रहे हैं। यहां पीएम मोदी से उनकी मुलाकात होगी। उनके दौरे को देखते हुए शहर को खूब सजाया गया है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था भी चाक चौबंद है।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:10

लंदन में शूटिंग छोड़ पति की फिल्म के प्रीमियर के लिए वापस लौटी विद्या बालन, छिपाए नहीं छिपी खुशी

10 अक्टूबर 2019

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग 2:28

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के बाद घर में डिलीवरी लेते वक्त न भूले ये जरुरी बातें

10 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह 1:30

रोहतक में बोले अमित शाह, ‘भारत माता का विरोध करने वालों को जाना होगा जेल’

10 अक्टूबर 2019

कुप्पी युद्ध 3:53

दशहरा पर हुआ राम-रावण की सेना का खतरनाक ‘कुप्पी युद्ध’, 240 साल से लड़ रही हैं राक्षस और वानर सेना

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में इतने दिन साफ रहेगा मौसम, चोटियों पर बर्फबारी का पूर्वानुमान

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

निवेशक सम्मेलन के लिए समझौता ज्ञापनों की सूची 20 तक फाइनल करने के निर्देश

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर मीट: हेल्थ टूरिज्म के लिए विकसित होंगे विलेज रिसॉर्ट

10 अक्टूबर 2019

four accidents in Una himachal pradesh 11 injured one killed
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: चार सड़क हादसों में दो की मौत, 11 घायल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

by election himachal: kuldeep rathore allegations over dc sirmour
Himachal Pradesh

उपचुनाव में भाजपा एजेंट के रूप में काम कर रहे उपायुक्त सिरमौर: राठौर

9 अक्टूबर 2019

now No electricity cut in winter in Himachal
Himachal Pradesh

सर्दियों में अब नहीं लगेंगे बिजली के कट, हिमाचल ने लिया ये फैसला

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited