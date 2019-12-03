शहर चुनें

girl Student jumped from third floor of college in Bilaspur, condition critical

बिलासपुर में कॉलेज की तीसरी मंजिल से कूदी छात्रा, हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 01:52 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
हिमाचल के राजकीय डिग्री कॉलेज बिलासपुर में छात्रा ने तीसरी मंजिल से छलांग ली दी। छात्रा की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। कॉलेज स्टाफ व विद्यार्थी उसे तुरंत अस्पताल ले गए, जहां उसका उपचार किया जा रहा है। छात्रा ने छलांग लगाई या उसे किसी ने नीचे धकेला है, यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है।
पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। बताया जा रहा है छात्रा को सिर व रीढ़ की हड्डी में गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। पुलिस टीम ने अस्पताल में व छात्रा का बयान लेने की कोशिश कर रही है। लेकिन छात्रा अभी तक बयान देने की हालत में नहीं है।
