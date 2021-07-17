बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   cm jairam thakur speaks with journalists in delhi about tourist inflow in himachal

सीएम जयराम बोले- शिमला, मनाली में बढ़ी पर्यटकों की संख्या, पुलिस पूरी तरह मुस्तैद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला Published by: अरविन्द ठाकुर Updated Sat, 17 Jul 2021 12:11 PM IST

सीएम ने कहा कि बरसात के मौसम में प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है जिसमें पर्यटकों को नदी नालों के करीब न जाने की हिदायत दी गई है। 
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने दिल्ली में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि शिमला, मनाली, धर्मशाला में पयर्टकों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में सभी जिलों के उपायुक्त और पुलिस अधीक्षकों को आदेश जारी किए गए हैं कि पुलिस जवानों को पूरी तरह मुस्तैद रखा जाए। वहीं ट्रैफिक को लगातार मॉनीटर किया जाए। सीएम ने कहा कि बरसात के मौसम में प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है जिसमें पर्यटकों को नदी नालों के करीब न जाने की हिदायत दी गई है। 
