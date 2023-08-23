Notifications

Chandrayaan-3 Reality behind the land purchasing on moon who owns land on moon

Chandrayaan-3: चांद पर कैसे खरीदी बेची जा रही जमीन, क्या मिलेगा मालिकाना हक, बन पाएगा सपनों का आशियाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Published by: अरविन्द ठाकुर Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2023 02:22 PM IST
सार

हिमाचल प्रदेश के हमीरपुर जिले के दो लोगों ने चांद पर जमीन खरीदी है। इन्होंने चांद पर सपनों का आशियाना बनाने का सपना संजोया है। इन दावों में कितनी सच्चाई है जानते हैं विस्तार से।

पिता ने बेटी के लिए चांद पर खरीदी आठ कनाल जमीन - फोटो : संवाद

विस्तार
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) का मिशन चंद्रयान-3 आज शाम चंद्रमा की सतह पर ‘साफ्ट लैंडिंग’ करेगा।  इस बीच चांद पर जमीन की रजिस्ट्री भी चर्चा में है। बहुत से लोग चांद पर जमीन खरीदने के दावे करते रहे हैं। इन दावों में कितनी सच्चाई है जानते हैं विस्तार से...



हिमाचल प्रदेश के हमीरपुर जिले के दो लोगों ने चांद पर जमीन खरीदी है। इन्होंने चांद पर सपनों का आशियाना बनाने का सपना संजोया है। नगर परिषद हमीरपुर के वार्ड नंबर पांच की रहनी वाली तनीशा शर्मा को उसके पिता ने जन्मदिवस के गिफ्ट के रूप में चांद का टुकड़ा दिया है।


पेशे से अधिवक्ता अमित शर्मा ने बताया कि उनकी बड़ी बेटी तनीशा शर्मा वर्तमान में बारहवीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने के बाद नीट की तैयारी कर रही है, उसका जन्मदिवस है तो बेटी को चांद पर आठ कनाल जमीन खरीद कर दी है। उन्होंने लूना सोसायटी इंटरनेशनल वेबसाइट के जरिये इस जमीन का सौदा किया। अधिवक्ता अमित शर्मा की पत्नी डॉ. सीमा शर्मा पशुपालन विभाग में चिकित्सक हैं।

सौरभ कुमार - फोटो : संवाद
वहीं हमीरपुर जिले के कोहला पलासड़ी गांव निवासी सौरभ कुमार ने भी चांद पर जमीन खरीदने का दावा किया है। पेशे से मेकेनिकल इंजीनियर सौरभ की मानें तो उन्होंने चांद पर आठ कनाल जमीन खरीदने के लिए ऑनलाइन अप्लाई किया था। जिस पर खरीदी गई जमीन के दस्तावेज भी लॉस एंजल्स की इंटरनेशनल लूनर लैंड अथॉरिटी की तरफ से उन्हें भेज दिए गए हैं। दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने साल 2018 में चांद पर जमीन खरीदने की बात कही थी। सुशांत ने भूमि इंटरनेशनल लूनर लैंड्स रजिस्ट्री से खरीदने का दावा किया था। 

चांद पर जमीन खरीदने के लिए क्या कोई नियम है?
चांद पर भूमि खरीदने के लगातार दावों से सवाल उठता है कि आखिर चांद किसकी संपत्ति है और यह किसे विरासत में हासिल हुई है? जानकारी के मुताबिक, पृथ्वी पर बसी दुनिया के अधिकांश देशों ने इसे कॉमन हेरिटेज का दर्जा प्रदान किया हुआ है। कॉमन हेरिटेज शब्द का प्रयोग सार्वजनिक विरासत के रूप में किया जाता है। इसका मतलब यह हुआ कि कोई भी इसका निजी इस्तेमाल के लिए प्रयोग नहीं कर सकता है। कॉमन हेरिटेज पूरी मानवता के लिए होता है। अगर इसका कोई भी निजी प्रयोग नहीं कर सकता है तो खरीद-बिक्री कैसे? इसका सामान्य सा जवाब है कि इसकी कोई आधिकारिक मान्यता होगी नहीं।

चांद पर जमीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आखिर चांद की जमीन कौन बेच रहा है? 
इस सवाल के कई जवाब में सबसे बड़ा नाम इंटरनेशनल लूनर लैंड्स रजिस्ट्री नामक जमीन बेचने वाली एक वेबसाइट का नाम आया है। इस वेबसाइट पर जाते ही आपको कई भाषाओं में 'अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चंद्र भूमि क्षेत्र चांद में आपका स्वागत है। चंद्र रियल एस्टेट, चंद्रमा पर संपत्ति' लिखा हुआ मिलेगा। अन्य जानकारियां दी गई हैं।

क्या चांद पर जमीन बेचना या खरीदना वैध है?
अब सवाल यह उठता है कि चांद अगर कॉमन हेरिटेज है, तो यह संपत्ति इंटरनेशनल लूनर लैंड्स रजिस्ट्री वेबसाइट पर कैसे बिक रही है। यह वेबसाइट दावा करती है कि कई देशों ने आउटर स्पेश में इसे जमीन बेचने के लिए अधिकृत किया है। 

जुलाई 1969 में अमेरिकियों के चंद्रमा पर उतरने से पहले अमेरिका और सोवियत संघ में काफी समय से अंतरिक्ष में जाने की दौड़ चल रही थी। इस बीच अटकलें लगाई गईं कि जो पहले पहुंचा वो संसाधनों का दुरुपयोग करेगा। इस कारण से, जनवरी 1967 में भारत समेत 110 देशों ने एक समझौता किया, जिसे आउटर स्पेश ट्रीटी के नाम से जाना जाता है। 

भारत, अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और सोवियत संघ ने 'चंद्रमा और अन्य खगोलीय पिंडों सहित बाहरी अंतरिक्ष की खोज और उपयोग में देशों की गतिविधियों को नियंत्रित करने वाले सिद्धांतों पर संधि पर हस्ताक्षर किए। अक्तूबर 1967 में आउटर स्पेश ट्रीटी प्रभावी हुई और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष कानून की नींव बन गई। इसके लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र की एक समर्पित एजेंसी यूएनओओएसए है। यूएनओओएसए यानी बाहरी अंतरिक्ष मामलों के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र कार्यालय इस संधि की देखभाल करता है।

आउटर स्पेश ट्रीटी औपचारिक रूप से चंद्रमा और अन्य आकाशीय निकायों सहित बाहरी अंतरिक्ष की खोज और उपयोग में देशों की गतिविधियों को नियंत्रित करने वाली सिद्धांतों पर एक संधि है। इसके मुताबिक आउटर स्पेश में चांद भी शामिल है, जो कॉमन हरिटेज है, जिसका मतलब होता है कि इसका कोई भी निजी इस्तेमाल के लिए प्रयोग नहीं कर सकता है। 

संधि के अनुच्छेद II में कहा गया है, 'चंद्रमा और अन्य खगोलीय पिंडों सहित बाहरी अंतरिक्ष, संप्रभुता के दावे, उपयोग या कब्जे या किसी अन्य माध्यम से राष्ट्रीय उपयोग के लिए नहीं है।' इसके अनुसार, चंद्रमा पर कोई देश अपना दावा नहीं कर सकता। यह पृथ्वी ग्रह पर रहने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए है। 

हालांकि, संधि व्यक्तियों के लिए नियम निर्दिष्ट नहीं करती है। इस वजह से, कुछ लोगों ने तर्क दिया है कि संपत्ति के अधिकारों को क्षेत्रीय संप्रभुता के बजाय क्षेत्राधिकार के आधार पर मान्यता दी जानी चाहिए। फिर, संधि के अनुच्छेद VI में कहा गया है कि सरकारें किसी भी पक्ष के कार्यों के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं। इसलिए, यह स्पष्ट है कि संधि सभी सार्वजनिक या निजी संस्थाओं पर लागू होती है।

अनुच्छेद VI के अनुसार, 'संधि के हस्ताक्षरकर्ता देश चंद्रमा और अन्य खगोलीय पिंडों सहित बाहरी अंतरिक्ष में राष्ट्रीय गतिविधियों के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय जिम्मेदारी वहन करेंगे, चाहे ऐसी गतिविधियां सरकारी एजेंसियों द्वारा या गैर-सरकारी संस्थाओं द्वारा की जाती हों। इसके साथ ही देश यह भी सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि राष्ट्रीय गतिविधियां वर्तमान संधि में निर्धारित प्रावधानों के अनुरूप की जाएं।' दूसरे शब्दों में, अंतरिक्ष में काम करने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति, संगठन या व्यवसाय अपनी सरकार के प्रति जवाबदेह है।

पहली की संधि में खामियों को दूर करने के लिए आया चंद्र समझौता 
चूंकि निजी संपत्ति का कोई स्पष्ट उल्लेख नहीं है, कुछ लोग इसे एक खामी होने का दावा करते हैं और चंद्रमा पर जमीन बेचने के दावे करते हैं। इस भ्रम को दूर करने के लिए, 18 दिसंबर 1979 को संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रतिनिधियों ने चंद्रमा और अन्य आकाशीय पिंडों पर गतिविधियों को नियंत्रित करने वाले समझौते का प्रस्ताव रखा। इस सम्मेलन का उद्देश्य चंद्रमा और अन्य खगोलीय पिंडों के उपयोग के लिए कानूनी आधार स्थापित करना था। इसे 'चंद्र समझौते' के नाम से भी जाना जाता है जो 11 जुलाई 1984 से प्रभावी हुआ।

बाह्य अंतरिक्ष संधि की तरह, इस समझौते में भी कहा गया कि चंद्रमा का उपयोग सभी मानव जाति की भलाई के लिए किया जाएगा, न कि किसी व्यक्ति की भलाई के लिए। संधि ने हथियार परीक्षण पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा दिया और घोषित किया कि किए गए किसी भी वैज्ञानिक शोध को अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय के साथ साझा किया जाएगा और कोई भी कुछ भी दावा नहीं कर सकता है।

इसका मतलब यह है कि ऐसे मिशन हो सकते हैं जहां वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान करने के लिए चंद्रमा पर प्रयोगशालाएं स्थापित कर सकते हैं। लेकिन वे किसी भी तरह यह घोषित नहीं कर सकते कि जमीन पर उनका मालिकाना हक है। इसलिए, यदि कोई आपको यह दावा करते हुए कागज का टुकड़ा देता है कि अब आप चंद्रमा पर अचल संपत्ति के मालिक हैं, तो यह गैरकानूनी है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

