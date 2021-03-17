हिमाचल प्रदेश : भाजपा सांसद रामस्वरुप शर्मा की संदिग्ध मौत, दिल्ली आवास में फंदे से लटकी मिली लाश

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी से भाजपा सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा का बुधवार को दिल्ली में निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने दिल्ली के राममनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। उनके निधन के कारण आज (बुधवार) होने वाली भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक रद्द कर दी गई है।



दिल्ली पुलिस के मुताबिक, उन्हें सांसद के एक स्टाफ ने सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे जानकारी दी कि आरएमएल अस्पताल के पास गोमती अपार्टमेंट में बीजेपी सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। घटना स्थल पर जब अधिकारी पहुंचे तो उनका कमरा अंदर से बंद था। जब दरवाजे को तोड़कर खोला गया को उनका शव फंदे से लटका मिला।

BJP MP from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide in Delhi. Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside: Delhi Police



Visuals from Gomti Apartments where he was found dead. pic.twitter.com/OVOs1NP5W2