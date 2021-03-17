शहर चुनें

हिमाचल प्रदेश : भाजपा सांसद रामस्वरुप शर्मा की संदिग्ध मौत, दिल्ली आवास में फंदे से लटकी मिली लाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Wed, 17 Mar 2021 09:50 AM IST
भाजपा सांसद राम स्वरूप शर्मा
भाजपा सांसद राम स्वरूप शर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी से भाजपा सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा का बुधवार को दिल्ली में निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने दिल्ली के राममनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। उनके निधन के कारण आज (बुधवार) होने वाली भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक रद्द कर दी गई है।

दिल्ली पुलिस के मुताबिक, उन्हें सांसद के एक स्टाफ ने सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे जानकारी दी कि आरएमएल अस्पताल के पास गोमती अपार्टमेंट में बीजेपी सांसद रामस्वरूप शर्मा ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। घटना स्थल पर जब अधिकारी पहुंचे तो उनका कमरा अंदर से बंद था। जब दरवाजे को तोड़कर खोला गया को उनका शव फंदे से लटका मिला। 








पुलिस ने बताया कि हम जांच में जुटे हुए हैं। फिलहाल उनकी खुदकुशी के कारण का पता नहीं चला है।


 

 

 

रामस्वरूप शर्मा इस बार मंडी संसदीय क्षेत्र से दूसरी बार सांसद बने थे। मंडी जिला के भाजपा अध्यक्ष रणवीर सिंह ने बताया कि सांसद के निधन की सूचना मिली है। पार्टी पदाधिकारी व कुछ उनके करीबी लोग दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। 

city & states shimla delhi bjp mp ram swaroop sharma रामस्वरूप शर्मा bjp

