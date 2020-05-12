कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए केंद्र ने हिमाचल को जारी किए 952 करोड़

The government on May 11, 2020 released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis. pic.twitter.com/9W9kUorB62— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) May 11, 2020
