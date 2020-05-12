शहर चुनें


कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए केंद्र ने हिमाचल को जारी किए 952 करोड़

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला Updated Tue, 12 May 2020 10:16 AM IST
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई के लिए हिमाचल प्रदेश को 952 करोड़ रुपये का विकास राजस्व घाटा अनुदान जारी किया है। यह दूसरी मासिक किश्त है जो हिमाचल समेत 14 राज्यों को जारी की गई है। केंद्रीय वित्त एवं कॉर्पोरेट मामले मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी।
उन्होंने कहा कि 15वें वित्त आयोग की अनुशंसा पर विकास राजस्व घाटा अनुदान की दूसरी समान मासिक किस्त जारी की गई है। यह राज्यों को कोरोना संकट के दौरान अतिरिक्त संसाधन प्रदान करेगा। इसके तहत 14 राज्यों को 6,195.08 करोड़ रुपये जारी किए गए हैं। 
coronavirus coronavirus update himachal development revenue deficit grant

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

