Rajasthan: Home Minister Rajnath Singh performs ‘Shastra Puja’ at BSF Sector Headquarters in Bikaner on #Dussehra. pic.twitter.com/wQtIXdJq9B— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
We want that peace be maintained in Kashmir&we're making a lot of efforts for that. We've allocated maximum possible fund for development of Kashmir. As far as terrorism is concerned, all terrorists coming there are from Pakistan: Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Bikaner, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/8Uy7eXwvEZ— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
राजस्थान के मारवाड़ क्षेत्र में प्रभाव रखने वाले पूर्व विदेश मंत्री जसवंत सिंह के बेटे विधायक मानवेंद्र सिंह एवं उनकी बहू चित्रा सिंह कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं। इस खबर की प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट ने पुष्टि की है।
17 अक्टूबर 2018