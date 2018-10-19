शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   vijaydashmi at rajasthan by union home minister rajnath singh, shastra puja at bsf headquarter

विजयदशमी पर गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह पहुंचे राजस्थान, बीएसएफ मुख्यालय पर की शस्त्र पूजा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Oct 2018 10:51 AM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
आज दशहरा के मौके पर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह राजस्थान पहुंचे हैं। राजनाथ सिंह ने परंपरा के मुताबिक बीएसएफ केे जवानों के साथ बीकानेर में शस्त्र पूजा की। बीकानेर के बीएसएफ सेक्टर हेडक्वार्टर में दशहरे के दिन हमेशा पूरी तैयारी से शस्त्र पूजा की जाती है । इस उपलक्ष्य पर देश के गृह मंत्री ने जवानों का हौसला बढ़ाते हुए परंपरा के अनुसार खुद शस्त्र पूजा की। 
विज्ञापन
 


इस मौके पर राजनाथ सिंह ने कश्मीर की समस्या पर कहा कि हम कश्मीर में शांति बहाल करना चाहते हैं और इसके लिए सरकार निरंतर कोशिश कर रही है। कश्मीर के विकास के लिए हम काफी प्रयास कर रहे हैं और सरकार ने भारी मात्रा में फंड भी आवंटित की है। जहां तक आतंकवाद का सवाल है तो सारे आतंकवादी पाकिस्तान से आ रहे हैं। 
 


राजस्थान में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर उनका इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल होना अहम माना जा रहा है। बीकानेर के बीएसएफ जवानों ने विजयदशमी के दिन गृह मंत्री द्वारा होने वाले शस्त्र पूजा के लिए विशेष तैयारी की थी। सारे बंदूक और राइफल्स को सजा कर रखा गया था जिनकी पूजा राजनाथ सिंह ने की। 

Recommended

दशहरा 2018
Chandigarh

दशहराः चंडीगढ़ में 36 जगहों पर रावण दहन, पंचकूला में 210 फुट ऊंचे लंकेश, मोहाली में चिट्टे का लंकापति

19 अक्टूबर 2018

राजधानी में तैयारियां पूरी
Dehradun

देहरादून में दशहरे की तैयारियां पूरी, आज यहां होगा रावण और लंका दहन

19 अक्टूबर 2018

dussehra 2018 route divert on dussehra mela at dehradun
Dehradun

दशहरा मेला के मद्देनजर आज रूट रहेंगे डायवर्ट, अगर नहीं दिया ध्यान तो बुरे फंसेंगे

19 अक्टूबर 2018

Ravan temple in kanpur
Kanpur

महाशिवभक्त रावण इस अनोखे मंदिर में विराजमान, विशेष वरदान पाने के लिए जरूरी हैं पीले फूल 

19 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
Rajasthan

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर बोले- राजस्थान के टिकट बंटवारे में भाजपा लेगी कई अप्रत्याशित फैसले

18 अक्टूबर 2018

मानवेंद्र
Jaipur

जसवंत सिंह के बेटे मानवेन्द्र सिंह के कांग्रेस में जाने की पूरी कहानी, बीजेपी को होगा ये नुकसान

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dussehra 2018 vijayadashami rajnath singh election rajasthan elections sector headquarter bsf bikaner shastra puja राजनाथ सिंह गृहमंत्री बीकानेर राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2018
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

soon use of internet in flights allowed soon, but wait for voice calls
Business Diary

खुशखबरः हवाई सफर में कर सकेंगे इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल, फोन के लिए लंबा इंतजार

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Mark Zuckerberg
America

मार्क जुकरबर्ग को फेसबुक के चेयरमैन पद से हटाने की मुहिम ने पकड़ा जोर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

demand for rented office space rises in metro cities, ncr in top slot
Property

आठ शहरों में किराए पर ऑफिस लेने की रफ्तार बढ़ी, दिल्ली-एनसीआर सबसे आगे

18 अक्टूबर 2018

uidai, telecom ministry clarifies on mobile sim ekyc, aadhaar will not face disconnection
Tech Diary

90 करोड़ लोगों को UIDAI ने दी राहत, नहीं बंद होंगे आधार से जारी हुए मोबाइल नंबर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
America

पिछले साल 60 हजार से ज्यादा भारतीयों को मिला ग्रीन कार्ड 

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
If there is a fridge, bike, landline or credit card, you will not get advantage of Ayushman bharat
India News

अगर है फ्रिज, बाइक, लैंडलाइन या किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड, तो नहीं मिलेगा आयुष्मान भारत का लाभ

18 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वरा और रवीना
Bollywood

#Metoo : यौन शोषण के खिलाफ CINTAA का बड़ा फैसला, स्वरा-रवीना को देगी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

indian it companies to get biggest setback in h1b visa trump administration propose major change
Corporate

एच1बी वीजाः आईटी कंपनियों को बड़ा झटका देने की तैयारी में ट्रंप प्रशासन

18 अक्टूबर 2018

आकाश मलिक
Other Sports

किसान के बेटे आकाश ने जीता यूथ ओलंपिक्स तीरंदाजी में भारत का पहला रजत

18 अक्टूबर 2018

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने कहा- सरकार कानून बनाकर बनवाए राम मंदिर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

Manvendra Singh and Jaswant Singh
Rajasthan

जसवंत सिंह के बेटे विधायक मानवेंद्र सिंह और उनकी बहू चित्रा सिंह कांग्रेस में हुए शामिल

राजस्थान के मारवाड़ क्षेत्र में प्रभाव रखने वाले पूर्व विदेश मंत्री जसवंत सिंह के बेटे विधायक मानवेंद्र सिंह एवं उनकी बहू चित्रा सिंह कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं। इस खबर की प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट ने पुष्टि की है।

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Jaswant Singh son MLA Manvendra and Bahu Chitra today join the Congress
India News

जसवंत सिंह के बेटे विधायक मानवेंद्र और बहू चित्रा आज थामेंगे कांग्रेस का हाथ

17 अक्टूबर 2018

मानवेंद्र सिंह
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र के साथ इन 10 बड़े जाट नेताओं के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से बदल सकते हैं सियासी समीकरण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

वसुंधरा राजे और अमित शाह
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में भाजपा कम से कम 100 सीटों पर बदल सकती है उम्मीदवार

18 अक्टूबर 2018

मानवेंद्र सिंह
Rajasthan

कांग्रेस में शामिल होंगे जसवंत सिंह के बेटे मानवेंद्र, वसुंधरा राजे से चल रही थी खटपट

16 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा-कांग्रेस
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: सत्ताधारी पार्टी ने जिस विधायक को दोबारा टिकट दिया, वो चुनाव हार गया

18 अक्टूबर 2018

मानवेंद्र सिंह समेत 10 जाट नेता कांग्रेस में शामिल
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के 10 बड़े जाट नेताओं ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Rajasthan

जसवंत सिंह के बेटे मानवेंद्र के कांग्रेस में जाने पर राज्यवर्धन सिंह ने याद दिलाया 70 साल का इतिहास

17 अक्टूबर 2018

राहुल गांधी और मानवेंद्र सिंह
Rajasthan

भाजपा के बागी मानवेंद्र सिंह कांग्रेस के हुए, राहुल से मिलने के बाद ली सदस्यता

17 अक्टूबर 2018

मायावती
India News

राजस्थान में बसपा सभी 200 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी में, मायावती करेंगी प्रचार

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

राजस्थान चुनाव: भाजपा के बागी क्या पड़ेंगे फिर भारी

राजस्थान में भाजपा को पिछले तीन विधानसभा चुनावों से काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हर चुनाव में भाजपा के मंत्री दूसरी पार्टियों में जाकर शामिल होते रहे हैं। इस बार के चुनाव में भी कुछ ऐसा ही हो रहा है

18 अक्टूबर 2018

कांग्रेस 2:07

पीएम मोदी को उन्हीं की चाल से मात देना चाहती है कांग्रेस

18 अक्टूबर 2018

मानवेंद्र 3:36

जसवंत सिंह के बेटे मानवेन्द्र सिंह के कांग्रेस में जाने की पूरी कहानी, बीजेपी को होगा ये नुकसान

18 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:49

बीजेपी से टूटा मोह तो ‘आप’ को बनाया साथी

17 अक्टूबर 2018

राजस्थान 2:49

VIDEO: इस कांग्रेस नेता ने दिया सीएम वसुंधरा पर विवादित बयान

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनावः 29 सीटों पर वसुंधरा को चुनौती देगी माकपा

16 अक्टूबर 2018

वसुंधरा राजे और अन्य नेतागण
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः दौड़ लगवाकर महिला सशक्तिकरण होगा या चुनाव मैदान में उतारकर

17 अक्टूबर 2018

राजस्थान चुनाव
Rajasthan

सर्वे में जीत का अनुमान देख कांग्रेसियों में टिकट के लिए मची मारामारी

14 अक्टूबर 2018

जाट आंदोलन की फाइल फोटो
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के सियासी गणित में इस वजह से मायने रखता है जाट वोट बैंक

15 अक्टूबर 2018

जसवंत सिंह यादव
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के मंत्री ने राहुल पर साधा निशाना, कहा- ऐसा शख्स प्रधानमंत्री बनकर क्या करेगा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान चुनाव: जिस राजनीतिक दल ने जीती ये सीट, उसकी बनी सरकार

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.