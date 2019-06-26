भीड़ का आतंकः राजस्थान में दो युवकों की पिटाई का मामला आया सामने, वीडियो वायरल

Rajasthan: A video showing 2 men being thrashed in Bundi, goes viral. ASP Bundi says, "A man had filed complaint about the same y'day. Case registered against accused Shishupal, Surajmal & others for thrashing & insulting the men.Investigation underway, action to be taken."(25.6) pic.twitter.com/x5hFxOXfJF— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर कस्बे से 23 दिन पहले लापता विवाहिता को पुलिस ने उसकी समलैंगिक प्रेमिका के साथ बरामद किया है। पुलिस ने दोनों को हरियाणा के मानेसर से बरामद किया।
25 जून 2019