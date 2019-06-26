शहर चुनें

भीड़ का आतंकः राजस्थान में दो युवकों की पिटाई का मामला आया सामने, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 08:43 AM IST
एएसपी बूंदी
एएसपी बूंदी - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के बूंदी क्षेत्र में दो व्यक्तियों के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है। घटना के बाद वायरल हुए वीडियो से हड़कंप मच गया। मामला पुलिस के संज्ञान में आने पर बूंदी एएसपी ने कहा कि एक युवक ने शिशुपाल, सूरजमल और अन्य के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। पुलिस गंभीरता से मामले की जांच कर रही है।
video viral bundi rajasthan two men thrashed by people mob lynching case mob lynching in india
