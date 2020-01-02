शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Several vehicles collided due to low visibility on National Highway, around dozen people injured

राजस्थान: कम दृश्यता के कारण आपस में भिड़े कई वाहन, एक दर्जन लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलवर Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 10:55 AM IST
कोहरे के कारण कई वाहन आपस में टकरा गए
कोहरे के कारण कई वाहन आपस में टकरा गए - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में कम दृश्यता और घने कोहरे के कारण अलवर के डूघेरा में स्थित राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग आठ पर कई वाहन आपस में भिड़ गए। जिसमें करीब एक दर्ज लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
विज्ञापन

नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

80 vehichles collided at five places
Rewari

4 किमी. में 5 स्थानों पर भिड़े 80 वाहन, दो की मौत 15 घायल

29 दिसंबर 2019

हाईवे पर भिड़े वाहन
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पर भिड़े छह वाहन, दो युवकों की मौत, 12 से ज्यादा लोग घायल

28 दिसंबर 2019

हरियाणा में सड़क हादसा।
Chandigarh

धुंध से घरौंडा में नेशनल हाईवे पर भिड़े वाहन, एक की मौत, 12 से ज्यादा घायल

27 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
udhampur zilla hospital main ellaj kartey ghordi ladai ka ghayal
Udhampur

जमीनी विवाद में भिड़े दो गुट, घायलों का पीएचसी में उपचार न किए जाने पर किया प्रदर्शन

25 दिसंबर 2019

death
Barabanki

कोहरे के चलते हाईवे पर भिड़े कई वाहन, एक की मौत,

24 दिसंबर 2019

अयोध्या हाईवे पर सड़क दुघर्टना।
Faizabad

अयोध्या: कोहरे में आपस में भिड़े 20 वाहन, अधेड़ की जान गई, एमएलसी घायल, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
vehicle collision low visibility foggy weather
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mahira,Vishal and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते छह सदस्य बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेटेड, शहनाज ने रश्मि पर निकाली भड़ास

2 जनवरी 2020

अजय पाठक हत्याकांड
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: एक साथ उठीं 3 अर्थियां तो रो पड़ा शहर, मासूम का शव लेकर कई राज्यों में घूमा हत्यारा

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
year 2020 first snowfall in uttarakhand pithoragarh awesome photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः साल 2020 की पहली बर्फबारी की ये सुंदर तस्वीरें आपका मन मोह लेंगी, आना चाहेंगे यहां

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच समुद्र घुटने पर बैठ हार्दिक ने पहनाई नताशा को सगाई की अंगूठी

2 जनवरी 2020

जनरल एमएम नारावाने
World

सेना प्रमुख जनरल नरवणे के हमला करने वाले बयान पर झुंझलाया पाक, बताया गैरजिम्मेदाराना

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान के जन्मदिन पर ही अर्पिता ने क्यों दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आयुष ने खोला बड़ा राज

2 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

नए साल पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एन्जॉय करने पहुंचे सलमान खान, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

2 जनवरी 2020

हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

खाना खाया, पैर दबाए और फिर कर दिया गुरु के परिवार का खात्मा, कबूला जुर्म, बताई ये बड़ी वजह

2 जनवरी 2020

शामली मर्डर
Chandigarh

शामली में भजन गायक, उसकी पत्नी और बेटी को मारा, पानीपत में बेटे का शव जलाया, पढ़ें कई खुलासे

2 जनवरी 2020

javed akhtar
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार पर भड़के जावेद अख्तर, बोले- देश को 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' बनाने की कोशिश...

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

कोटा के अस्पताल में 48 घंटों में नौ और नवजातों की हुई मौत, आंकड़ा पहुंचा 100

कोटा स्थित जेके लोन अस्पताल में नवजातों की मौत थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक दिसंबर के आखिरी दो दिनों में यहां नौ और बच्चों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही मरने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर सौ तक पहुंच गया है।

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पाकिस्तानी शरणार्थियों को भारत की नागरिकता दी गई
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: पाकिस्तान से आए आठ शरणार्थियों को दी गई भारत की नागरिकता

31 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा विधायक मदन दिलावर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: भाजपा विधायक का विवादित बयान, राहुल-सोनिया-प्रियंका को बताया देश का दुश्मन

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: ट्रक में जा घुसी कार, तीन लोगों की मौत, दो अन्य घायल

1 जनवरी 2020

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

अस्पताल में बच्चों की मौत पर बोले सीएम गहलोत, कोई नई बात नहीं, कार्रवाई जारी है

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: अलवर के जिला अस्पताल में आग से झुलसी मासूम की उपचार के दौरान मौत

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: डकैतों ने परिवार को बंधक बनाकर लूटे 40 लाख रुपये

30 दिसंबर 2019

राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर रघु शर्मा
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: कोटा में बच्चों की मौत को लेकर बोले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री- हमने घटाई है शिशु मृत्यु दर

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में ठंड का प्रकोप जारी, कई स्थानों पर पारा शून्य से नीचे लुढ़का

28 दिसंबर 2019

Rajasthan: Ten children died in 48 hours, Kota MP Om Birla demanded action to the state government
Rajasthan

कोटा में 48 घंटे में 10 बच्चों की मौत, गहलोत और ओम बिरला ने जताई चिंता

27 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इलेक्ट्रिक कार सेगमेंट में बेंटले का डेब्यू, 2025 में आएगी पहली कार

लग्जरी कार बनाने वाली कंपनी बेंटले ने आने वाले वक्त को भांप लिया है। इसलिए बेंटले अब इलेक्ट्रिक कार के सेगमेंट में कूद पड़ी है। बेंटले 2025 में पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार लेकर आ रही है।

2 जनवरी 2020

सोनाली बेंद्रे 1:26

अपने जन्मदिन पर स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंची सोनाली बेंद्रे, परिवार संग की प्रार्थना

1 जनवरी 2020

भगवान गणेश 1:19

पुदुचेरी में नए साल पर भगवान गणेश के लिए बनाया गया सोने का रथ

1 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:12

2 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

1 जनवरी 2020

नया साल 2020 2:19

नए साल में होना है आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत, तो उठाएं ये जरूरी कदम

1 जनवरी 2020

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

रेवाड़ी-किशनगढ़-बालावास खंड पर दौड़ी मालगाड़ी

28 दिसंबर 2019

राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत
Rajasthan

अंग्रेजों की मुखबिरी करने वाले उठा रहे कांग्रेस की विरासत पर सवाल, यह बड़े शर्म की बात: गहलोत

28 दिसंबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

गहलोत का पीएम को पत्र, टिड्डी नियंत्रण के लिए पाकिस्तान से करें बात

27 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में शीत लहर का कहर तेज, पार -3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा

26 दिसंबर 2019

People protest in Ajmer against CAA
Rajasthan

मुसलमानों ने सीएए के खिलाफ निकाला विरोध मार्च, अजमेर दरगाह के दीवान का पुतला जलाया

27 दिसंबर 2019

CJI SA Bobde
Rajasthan

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर बोले सीजेआई- बदले की भावना से किया गया न्याय, अपना चरित्र खो देता है

7 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited