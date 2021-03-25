शहर चुनें

राजस्थान: सूरतगढ़ में पलटा सेना का वाहन, तीन जवानों की मौके पर मौत, पांच की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरतगढ़ Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी Updated Thu, 25 Mar 2021 10:29 AM IST

  • हादसे में तीन जवानों की मौके पर ही मौत, पांच जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल
  • मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही राहत कार्य शुरू
  • अधिकारी कर रहे हैं मामले की जांच
सैन्य वाहन पलटा
सैन्य वाहन पलटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

राजस्थान के सूरतगढ़ में गोपालसर के पास सेना के जवानों का एक वाहन पलट गया। इस हादसे में तीन जवानों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, पांच जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही राहत कार्य शुरू कर दिया। अधिकारी मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि यह हादसा बुधवार (24 मार्च) रात हुआ।
city & states rajasthan gypsy soldiers suratgarh sri ganganagar district security personnel

