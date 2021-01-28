Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan: Last night, ICICI ATM was cut from the side and about Rs 6 lakhs were stolen in Bhiwadi

राजस्थान: अज्ञात लूटेरों ने ICICI बैंक के एटीएम में की लूट, करीब छह लाख रुपये लेकर फरार 

mukesh jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भिवाड़ी Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 04:45 PM IST
विज्ञापन
आईसीआईसीआई बैंक एटीएम
आईसीआईसीआई बैंक एटीएम - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के भिवाड़ी से एटीएम लूट का मामला सामने आया है। अज्ञात लूटेरों ने एटीएम मशीन को निशाना बनाया और गैस कटर की सहायता से एटीएम मशीन को काटकर करीब छह लाख रुपये लेकर फरार हो गए। घटना बुधवार रात की है। इस बात की जानकारी पुलिस ने दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि, पिछली रात आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के एटीएम में अज्ञात लूटेरों ने लूट की वारदात की। लूटेरों ने गैस कटर के माध्यम से एटीएम मशीन को काटा और उसमें रखे हुए करीब छह लाख रुपये लेकर फरार हो गए। जांच जारी है।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states rajasthan icici atm rs 6 lakhs were stolen rs 6 lakhs were stolen in bhiwadi राजस्थान भिवाड़ी राजस्थान

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर बढ़ी सुरक्षा
Delhi

Live : गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर हलचल बढ़ी, किसानों को दिया जा सकता है यूपी गेट छोड़ने का अल्टीमेटम

28 जनवरी 2021

लाल किले पर झंडा लगाने वाला युवक।
Punjab

दिल्ली हिंसा : मैट्रिक पास है लाल किले पर झंडा लगाने वाला जुगराज, परिवार पर है चार लाख का कर्ज

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर गांववालों को रोकती दिल्ली पुलिस
India News

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के खिलाफ गांववालों का प्रदर्शन, राजमार्ग खाली करने की मांग की

28 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट का एक और फैसला, कहा- पॉक्सो के दायरे में नहीं आता बच्ची का हाथ पकड़ना और पैंट की जिप खोलना

28 जनवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन: Deep sidhu
Chandigarh

दिल्ली हिंसा : दीप सिद्धू ने फेसबुक लाइव होकर किसान नेताओं को दी चेतावनी- मैंने राज खोले तो भागने का रास्ता नहीं मिलेगा

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

इस हीरो के साथ आपत्तिजनक अवस्था में बैठी नजर आईं थीं श्रुति हासन, सेट से लीक हुईं थीं बोल्ड तस्वीरें

28 जनवरी 2021

UP Panchayat election may held in April 2021.
Lucknow

यूपी के पंचायत चुनाव अब अप्रैल में संभव, किसान आंदोलन भी बना एक वजह

28 जनवरी 2021

रामायण के कलाकार
Bollywood

बेहद दुखद रही थी रामायण के इन एक्टर्स की मौत, 'विभीषण' बने मुकेश का शव तो रेल की पटरी के पास मिला था

28 जनवरी 2021

अक्षय कुमार-वाणी कपूर
Bollywood

वाणी को ‘बेल बॉटम’ के थिएटर में ही रिलीज होने की उम्मीद, ‘शमशेरा’ और ‘चंडीगढ़ करे आशिकी’ भी कतार में

28 जनवरी 2021

सूर्यवंशी, 83
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: ‘सूर्यवंशी’ के रण छोड़ते ही ‘सिम्बा’ पर लगा महादांव, मार्च में आएगी रिलायंस की ये फिल्म

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X