राजस्थान परिवहन के बस की चपेट में आने से गंभीर रुप से घायल हुए फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक

Rajasthan: 2 French tourists injured after their bike was hit by Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus. Injured admitted to hospital. KM Meena,SP Sirohi, says, “The french tourists were going to Udaipur. They've received minor injuries.Treatment underway.“ (23.07) pic.twitter.com/ADpO7gDEUn— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कर्नाटक के राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम पर टिप्पणी करते हुए मंगलवार को कहा कि जनता सबकुछ देख रही है और आने वाले समय में यह भाजपा को भारी पड़ेगा।
24 जुलाई 2019