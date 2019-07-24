शहर चुनें

Rajasthan: French tourist seriously injured after being hit by bus Rajasthan transport bus

राजस्थान परिवहन के बस की चपेट में आने से गंभीर रुप से घायल हुए फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 12:32 PM IST
फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक
फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के सिरोही जिले में मंगलवार को राजस्थान राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम के बस की चपेट में आने से दो फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलने पर एंबुलेंस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद घायलों को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया। 
सिरोही थाना के एसपी, केएम मीणा ने कहा है कि फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक उदयपुर जा रहे थे। दुर्घटना में उन्हें हल्की चोटें आई हैं। दोनों पर्यटकों का इलाज चल रहा है। मामले को लेकर डॉक्टरों से भी बात की गई है। दोनों फ्रांसीसी पर्यटकों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर है और फिलहाल दोनों ही अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।

french tourist accident rajasthan transport bus accident in sirohi sirohi sp km mina rajasthan news france tourist सिरोही
