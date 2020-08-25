शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan: A Barmer court sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for RDX and arms and ammunition 2009 case

राजस्थान: बाड़मेर की एक अदालत ने 11 साल पुराने मामले में 10 लोगों को दी आजीवन कारावास की सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बाड़मेर Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 05:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में बाड़मेर की एक अदालत ने 2009 में 15 किलो आरडीएक्स और हथियारों की बरामदगी से जुड़े एक मामले में 10 लोगों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई।
विज्ञापन

26 अगस्त है IBPS PO में आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख, 27 अगस्त से Safalta.com के जरिये करें परीक्षा की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rajasthan news barmer court rajasthan court news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Google search
Tech Diary

Google पर कस्टमर केयर का नंबर सर्च करना पड़ा भारी, लगा 1.70 लाख रुपये का चूना

25 अगस्त 2020

संजीत की बहन को घसीटकर ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: 65 दिन बाद नहीं मिला भाई का शव तो धरने पर बैठी संजीत की बहन, घसीटते हुए ले गई कानपुर पुलिस

25 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
कपिल सिब्बल-अनिल शास्त्री (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस में अंतर्कलह: अनिल शास्त्री की सोनिया-राहुल को सलाह, सिब्बल के ट्वीट से अटकलों का बाजार गर्म

25 अगस्त 2020

venus transit 2020: कर्क राशि में शुक्र के प्रवेश का फलित ज्योतिष पर गहरा प्रभाव पड़ता है।
Predictions

31 अगस्त को शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन, जानिए 12 राशियों पर इसका शुभ अशुभ प्रभाव

25 अगस्त 2020

sapna choudhary
Fashion

सपना चौधरी ने दिखाया अपना बोल्ड अंदाज, फैंस के साथ हिना खान ने किया ये कमेंट

25 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
चीन की विशाल दीवार
Bizarre News

चीन की दीवार को क्यों कहा जाता है 'दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कब्रिस्तान', रहस्यों से भरी है कहानी

25 अगस्त 2020

IS terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ के भतीजे ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बताया चाचा का 'खौफनाक' सच

25 अगस्त 2020

प्लास्टिक सर्जरी
Bollywood

फिल्मों से ज्यादा प्लास्टिक सर्जरी को लेकर चर्चा में रहीं ये हसीनाएं, एक पर लगा था एंजेलिना जोली बनने के चक्कर में चेहरा खराब करने का आरोप

25 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, अमाल मलिक और सलमान खान
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती पर सिद्धार्थ पिठानी का खुलासा और सलमान खान के फैंस से भिड़े अमाल मलिक, पांच खबरें

25 अगस्त 2020

ए के हंगल
Bollywood

दो साल पाकिस्तान की जेल में रहा ये अभिनेता, अंतिम दिनों में हुआ पाई-पाई को मोहताज, प्रधानमंत्री थे रिश्तेदार

25 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited