राजस्थान: बाड़मेर की एक अदालत ने 11 साल पुराने मामले में 10 लोगों को दी आजीवन कारावास की सजा

Rajasthan: A court in Barmer sentences 10 people to life imprisonment in a case related to the recovery of 15 kgs of RDX and arms and ammunition in 2009.— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020
