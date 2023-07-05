Rajasthan: '...तो देश में 15 रुपये लीटर मिलेगा पेट्राेल', नितिन गडकरी ने रैली में क्यों किया ऐसा दावा, पढ़ें

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने प्रतापगढ़ में कहा कि पेट्रोल अब 15 रुपये लीटर हो सकता है। मैं अगस्त में टोयोटा कंपनी की गाड़ियां लाॅन्च कर रहा हूं। अब सभी गाड़ियां किसानों द्वारा तैयार किए गए इथेनॉल से चलेंगी। देश का किसान अब अन्नदाता ही नहीं ऊर्जादाता भी बनेगा।
#WATCH | Pratapgarh, Rajasthan | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "Our government is of the mindset that the farmers become not only 'annadata' but also 'urjadata'...All the vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by farmers. If an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity… pic.twitter.com/RGBP7do5Ka— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed