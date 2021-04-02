बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
राजस्थान : दाऊद की ड्रग फैक्टरी चलाने वाला दानिश चिकना कोटा से गिरफ्तार, छह मामले दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटा Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 02 Apr 2021 01:33 PM IST

सार

  • राजस्थान के कोटा से ड्रग सप्लायर दानिश चिकना गिरफ्तार
  • महाराष्ट्र के डोंगरी में दाऊद इब्राहिम की ड्रग फैक्टरी चलाता था
  • कोटा पुलिस और एनसीबी के संयुक्त अभियान के तहत हुई गिरफ्तारी
राजस्थान के कोटा से दानिश चिकना गिरफ्तार
राजस्थान के कोटा से दानिश चिकना गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के डोंगरी में गैंगस्टर दाऊद इब्राहिम की ड्रग फैक्टरी की देख-रेख करने वाला दानिश चिकना को राजस्थान के कोटा से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। गुरुवार रात को कोटा से दानिश को पकड़ा गया। कोटा पुलिस और एनसीबी के संयुक्त अभियान में दानिश चिकना को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वहीं दानिश की कार से ड्रग्स बरामद किए गए हैं। पुलिस ने दानिश के खिलाफ हत्या समेत छह मामले दर्ज किए हैं।
