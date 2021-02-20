शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   jodhpur ›   Six army personnel injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Phalodi area of Jodhpur

जोधपुरः फलोदी में सेना का ट्रक पलटा, छह जवान घायल

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 09:23 PM IST
राजस्थान के जोधपुर के फलोदी क्षेत्र में शनिवार सुबह सेना का एक ट्रक पलट गया जिससे छह जवान घायल हो गए। एसडीएम यशपाल अहूजा ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
city & states jodhpur indian army accident

