जोधपुर: अभ्यास के दौरान हेलिकॉप्टर से जलाशय में कूदा सेना का अधिकारी, हुई दर्दनाक मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 07:53 PM IST
राजस्थान में जोधपुर शहर के प्रमुख जलाशय तखत सागर पर गुरुवार को अभ्यास के दौरान सेना के एक अधिकारी की मौत हो गई।  जानकारी के अनुसार सेना के अधिकारी हेलिकॉप्टर से नीचे उतर अभ्यास कर रहे थे। इस दौरान 4 अधिकारी हेलिकॉप्टर से पानी में कूदे। 3  तो बाहर निकल आए, लेकिन चौथा अधिकारी पानी में डूब गया। काफी तलाश के बाद शव को बरामद किया गया।
X