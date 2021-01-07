जोधपुर: अभ्यास के दौरान हेलिकॉप्टर से जलाशय में कूदा सेना का अधिकारी, हुई दर्दनाक मौत

An officer from Indian Army’s Special Forces unit lost his life while practising specialist operations in the Kaylana lake near Jodhpur city of Rajasthan. The officer had jumped into the lake from a helicopter.— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.