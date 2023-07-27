Rajasthan: 'आपके कार्यालय ने कहा कि आप नहीं आएंगे', मोदी के कार्यक्रम से गहलोत का भाषण हटाने के आरोप पर PMO

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के कार्यक्रम से सीएम अशोक गहलोत का भाषण हटाए जाने के आरोप का पीएमओ की ओर से जवाब दिया गया। जिसमें कहा गया कि प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार, आपको विधिवत आमंत्रित किया गया है और आपका भाषण भी निर्धारित किया गया है। लेकिन, आपके कार्यालय ने कहा कि आप शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे।
Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji,— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 27, 2023
In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join.
During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those… https://t.co/BHQkHCHJzQ
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed