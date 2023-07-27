Rajasthan: 'आपके कार्यालय ने कहा कि आप नहीं आएंगे', मोदी के कार्यक्रम से गहलोत का भाषण हटाने के आरोप पर PMO

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के कार्यक्रम से सीएम अशोक गहलोत का भाषण हटाए जाने के आरोप का पीएमओ की ओर से जवाब दिया गया। जिसमें कहा गया कि प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार, आपको विधिवत आमंत्रित किया गया है और आपका भाषण भी निर्धारित किया गया है। लेकिन, आपके कार्यालय ने कहा कि आप शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे।

Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji,



In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join.



During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those… https://t.co/BHQkHCHJzQ