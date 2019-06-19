शहर चुनें

bus was stuck in a nallah after heavy rainfall in Bodiyana village of Chittorgarh rajasthan

राजस्थान : भारी बरसात की वजह से नाले में गिरी बस, सवार थे 35 यात्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्तौड़गढ़ Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 02:13 PM IST
नाले में गिरी बस
नाले में गिरी बस - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले के बोदियाना गांव में कल रात को हुई भारी बारिश के बाद एक बस नाले में गिर गई। बस में फंसे हुए सभी 35 यात्रियों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया है। बस में सवार यात्री 5 घंटों तक फंसे रहे। कुछ यात्रियों ने रेलवे लाइन से लटक कर अपनी जान बचाई
एडीएम मुकेश कुमार कलाल ने बताया कि "सभी 35 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। हमारी नागरिक सुरक्षा टीम ने अच्छा काम किया। पुलिस भी मौके पर मौजूद है।"

बता दें कि मानसून से पहले चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले में मंगलवार रात को जमकर बरसात हुई। भारी बरसात की वजह से सड़कों पर पानी भर गया। जिले के गंभीर नदी के एनीकट छलक गए। 



 

heavy rainfall bus stuck in nallah bodiyana village chittorgarh rajasthan
