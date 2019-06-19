राजस्थान : भारी बरसात की वजह से नाले में गिरी बस, सवार थे 35 यात्री

Rajasthan: A bus was stuck in a nallah in Bodiyana village of Chittorgarh district following heavy rainfall last night. All the 35 passengers were rescued safely. ADM Mukesh Kr Kalal says, " All 35 people rescued, Our civil defence team did a good job. Police also present here." pic.twitter.com/7L0XjOuflT— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
राजस्थान सरकार पढ़े-लिखे बेरोजगारों के लिए एक नई योजना शुरू करने जा रही है। मुख्यमंत्री युवा संबल योजना के तहत राज्य के स्नातक (ग्रेजुएट) या इसके समकक्ष की पढ़ाई कर चुके बेरोजगार युवकों को हर महीने 3000 रुपये बतौर भत्ता दिया जाएगा।
18 जून 2019