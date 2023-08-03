Rajasthan: लाल डायरी में मुख्यमंत्री के लाल के भी काले कारनामे आ रहे सामने, सुधांशु त्रिवेदी का गहलोत पर हमला

लाल डायरी को लेकर भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता डॉ. सुधांशु त्रिवेदी ने राजस्थान की गहलोत सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा हर दिन भ्रष्टाचार, अपराधीकरण और महिलाओं के साथ दुष्कर्म जैसी शर्मनाक घटनाओं के लिए बार-बार उभरकर आते हुए राजस्थान सरकार के कारनामों में अब एक नया काला अध्याय जुड़ गया है।
#WATCH | "The 'red diary' is revealing the doings of not just Rajasthan CM but also his son...This is Bofors moment for Rajasthan government because the allegations are by the government itself..." says BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi on former Rajasthan minister… pic.twitter.com/LBCfDTP9Dt— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
