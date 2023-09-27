राजस्थान: दो मिनट में युवक की बची जान, हार्ट अटैक आने से सड़क पर गिरा, DSP ने सीपीआर दिया तो फिर धड़का दिल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
राजस्थान में अक्सर पुलिस की नकारात्मक खबरें सामने आती हैं, लेकिन इस बार प्रदेश के बारां जिले से ऐसी खबर सामने आई है जिसने लोगों को पुलिस प्रशंसा करने को मजबूर कर दिया है। एक युवक की जान बचाकर ये कारनामा किया है बारां डीएसपी राजेंद्र मीणा ने, जिसका वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है।
RPS officer Rajendra Kumar Meena saved the life of a young man who got heart attack by giving CPR in Baran district. Kudos to the presence of mind of the officer and his heroism. pic.twitter.com/0liEJ7RR1v— Dinesh MN IPS (@DineshMNIPS1) September 27, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed