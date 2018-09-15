बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
समुद्र और ब्रिटेन के जहाजों, मछुआरों और बंदरगाहों की जिंदगी,तस्वीरों में
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 15 Sep 2018 03:51 PM IST
ब्रिटेन में इस साल नाविकों के लिए जागरूकता सप्ताह मनाया गया और इस दौरान ब्रिटेन की संस्था 'शिपरेक्ड मैरिनर्स सोसाइटी' ने कुछ फोटोग्राफरों को ये तस्वीरें खींचने की चुनौती दी थी। समुद्र और ब्रिटेन के मछुआरों के रिश्तों को दिखातीं जहाजों, मछुआरों और बंदरगाहों की कुछ तस्वीरें अपने आप में अनूठी हैं...आईयेे आपको दिखाते हैं.... मुकाबले में खींची गईं कुछ चुनिंदा तस्वीरें हैं।
