समुद्र और ब्रिटेन के जहाजों, मछुआरों और बंदरगाहों की जिंदगी,तस्वीरों में

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 15 Sep 2018 03:51 PM IST
फोटोग्राफी मुकाबला,ब्रिटेन
1 of 7
ब्रिटेन में इस साल नाविकों के लिए जागरूकता सप्ताह मनाया गया और इस दौरान ब्रिटेन की संस्था 'शिपरेक्ड मैरिनर्स सोसाइटी' ने कुछ फोटोग्राफरों को ये तस्वीरें खींचने की चुनौती दी थी। समुद्र और ब्रिटेन के मछुआरों के रिश्तों को दिखातीं जहाजों, मछुआरों और बंदरगाहों की कुछ तस्वीरें अपने आप में अनूठी हैं...आईयेे आपको दिखाते हैं.... मुकाबले में खींची गईं कुछ चुनिंदा तस्वीरें हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
