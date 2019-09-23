शहर चुनें

Important talk of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Houston USA

हाउडी मोदी: 'ट्रंप के अमेरिका' में जोश भर गई पीएम मोदी के भाषण की ये बड़ी बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ह्यूस्टन, Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 02:27 AM IST
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अमेरिका के ह्यूस्टन में आयोजित हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की दिल खोलकर तारीफ की। उन्होंने 50000 भारतीय-अमेरिकियों के बीच कहा, मैं जब भी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप से मिलता हूं, उनका दोस्ताना, गर्मजोशी और ऊर्जा से भरा व्यक्तित्व पाता हूं। मैं उनके नेतृत्व, अमेरिका के प्रति उनके जुनून और अमेरिका को दोबारा महान बनाने उनके संकल्प का भी कायल हूं। दोस्तो, हम भारत के लोग राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप से जुड़ाव महसूस करते हैं। अबकी बार, ट्रंप सरकार।
howdy modi houston donald trump
Donald Trump and Pm Modi
World

भारत-अमेरिका के रिश्तों को नई मजबूती देगी मोदी-ट्रंप की दोस्ती, तस्वीरों में देखें केमेस्ट्री

23 सितंबर 2019

Top 5 longest flight
World

ये हैं दुनिया की पांच सबसे लंबी दूरी की उड़ानें, 16-17 घंटे से ज्यादा हवा में कटता है सफर

22 सितंबर 2019

मोदी का अमेरिकी दौरा
World

ह्यूस्टन मोदीमय: उद्योग जगत और भारतीय समुदाय से पीएम मोदी की मुलाकात, देखें तस्वीरें

22 सितंबर 2019

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम में रविवार को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री
World

हाउडी मोदी: ह्यूस्टन में प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यक्रम की चल रही जोर शोर से तैयारी, लोगों में उत्साह

21 सितंबर 2019

गुलालाई इस्माइल
World

कौन है गुलालाई इस्माल, जिसने दुनिया के सामने खोली पाकिस्तान की पोल

20 सितंबर 2019

Yudh Abhyas
World

युद्ध अभ्यास 2019: अमेरिका में दिखा भारतीय सेना का पराक्रम, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

बलूचों का विरोध
World

जेनेवा में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की इस तरह हुई 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', देखें तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

प्राइवेट लड़ाकू विमान
World

बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से भी ज्यादा हैं इस शख्स के पास लड़ाकू विमान, बेड़े में एफ-16 भी है शामिल

30 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

जब मोदी और ट्रंप ने जमकर लगाए ठहाके, क्या कहा था अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने

26 अगस्त 2019

चांगी हवाईअड्डा
World

चांगी एयरपोर्ट लगातार सातवीं बार पहले स्थान पर, स्विमिंग पूल से लेकर शॉपिंग मॉल तक मौजूद

26 अगस्त 2019

सोयूज
World

चांद पर मानव विजय के 50 साल, आज तीन अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को लेकर उड़ान भरेगा 'सोयूज'

20 जुलाई 2019

वाशिंगटन में बारिश
World

वाशिंगटन में बाढ़ आने से रेल, बिजली सब ठप, व्हाइट हाउस में भी भरा पानी

9 जुलाई 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

दुनिया के सबसे छोटे देश
World

ये हैं दुनिया के पांच सबसे छोटे देश, एक की आबादी तो हजार से भी कम

23 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान में ईद का जश्न
World

आर्थिक संकट से जूझते पाकिस्तान में कुछ इस तरह मनाया जा रहा ईद का त्योहार

5 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

पर्यटकों की बढ़ती संख्या से परेशान हुआ ये खूबसूरत देश, पहले टैक्स बढ़ाया अब उठाया ये कदम

11 मई 2019

अपने बेटे के साथ प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मार्केल
World

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार के नन्हे 'शहजादे' के नाम का हुआ एलान, सोशल मीडिया पर छाई तस्वीरें

8 मई 2019

ब्रिटिश राजपरिवार
World

ब्रिटिश राजपरिवार में एक नहीं 20 हैं उत्तराधिकारी, क्या जानते हैं इनके बारे में आप

8 मई 2019

आसिया बीबी
World

ईशनिंदा कानून की आड़ में मनमानी, आसिया ही नहीं गवर्नर और मंत्री भी हुए हैं शिकार

8 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

आतंकी हमलों के बाद श्रीलंका में बुर्का समेत चेहरा ढकने वाली हर चीज पर प्रतिबंध

1 मई 2019

पाकिस्तान का परमाणु हथियार 'नस्र'
World

जानिए 'भोपाल' के उस वैज्ञानिक के बारे में जिसने पाकिस्तान के लिए बनाया एटम बम

1 मई 2019

Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
Howdy Modi
Howdy Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
हाउडी मोदी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
हाउडी मोदी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
PM Modi LIVE | हाउडी मोदी से पीएम मोदी का संबोधन

ह्यूस्टन के एनआरजी स्टेडियम पहुंचे पीएम मोदी। पीएम मोदी को देखकर जोश में भारतीय। मोदी कुछ ही देर में हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम को करेंगे संबोधित

22 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान, नरेंद्र मोदी 2:03

अमेरिका पहुंचे इमरान को रिसीव करने नहीं पहुंचा कोई अमेरिकी अफसर, PM मोदी के लिए रेड कार्पेट

22 सितंबर 2019

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम 1:24

‘हाउडी मोदी’ कार्यक्रम में मोदी से मिलने के लिए जोश में भारतीय, जमकर बजाए ढोल नगाड़े

22 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:05

ड्रीम गर्ल हिट होते ही खुली राज शांडिल्य की किस्मत, बर्थडे गिफ्ट में मिली इस निर्माता की फिल्म

22 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:30

धारा 370 को राजनाथ सिंह ने बताया नासूर, कहा- 370 ने हमारे जिगर के टुकड़े कश्मीर को किया लहूलुहान

22 सितंबर 2019

