इंतजार खत्म! यूपी टीईटी परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी, ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 06:07 PM IST
शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए होने वाली शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UPTET) 2017 का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। 15 अक्टूबर को प्रदेश में टीईटी-2017 का आयोजन किया गया था। जानिए कैसे चेक करें आसानी से रिजल्ट....
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
