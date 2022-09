बात काम की: अब आपका एक जगह होगा सारा मेडिकल रिकॉर्ड, यहां जानें क्या है ABHA कार्ड और क्या हैं इसके फायदे

#ABHAseParichay

If you don't have #Aadhaar linked mobile number, you can opt for Assisted Mode & get your #ABHAnumber created offline.

Visit any #ABDM compliant health facility: public/ private hospitals, health & wellness centres, etc.

To search, visit https://t.co/iQwRQvDt4x pic.twitter.com/7Xm9Y2uXl2